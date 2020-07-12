Today, I was trying very hard to think positive and keep my faith intact but, I just saw something very disturbing on Twitter that I wish I could unsee but, unfortunately the damage has already been done.

I lost my appetite after seeing this video shared by Twitter user named Evillanelles, where someone decided to make cakes in the form of different food items.

Just take a look at the video first and you'll know why I am so infuriated.

guys i’m genuinely distressed i can’t take this shit anymore pic.twitter.com/vUl54Ro444 — iz (@evillanelles) July 11, 2020

There's a brinjal cake. There's a cabbage cake, there's a cake in the shape of a freaking hamburger, an apple, a lemon, an onion, a pizza, a taco and even a capsicum for god's sake. WHAT ON EARTH DID I JUST SEE?

I mean, I thoroughly love and enjoy eating cakes but, I definitely don't want to eat a cake that resembles a taco, an onion, a lemon or a god damn hamburger. Hell, no!

Well, at least Twitter agrees with me on this.

And 2020 ruins cake. RUINS. CAKE. IN A PANDEMIC. 2020 is the rudest. — Sunny Swiatlo (@SunnySwiatlo) July 12, 2020

This is a NIGHTMARE i must speak to the MANAGER — ms pippershnippetz - blue check mark (@lolumOKUR) July 12, 2020

ITS SO MUCH FONDANT OH MY GOD IM GONNA VOMIT — Desktop Goose (@Ninjakitty104) July 12, 2020

these are war crimes — BourgeoisDeath (@Anarchkami) July 12, 2020

the onion made me audibly gasp — chyna (@villanellesarms) July 11, 2020

I cant cake this shit anymore — 👻👩🏻‍🎤Joan PG👩🏻‍🎤 👻 (@drawnzee) July 12, 2020

Imagine you walked into your kitchen one morning and this kept happening — Nathan L (@njl) July 12, 2020

If I bite into a pizza expecting a pizza flavor and it turned out to be a cake, I'd lose my mind — Modern rice 🇵🇰 (@fatimamateen73) July 12, 2020

Stop doing this — Jaime Uriostegui (@jaime_urio) July 11, 2020

Hats off to the creativity and the idea but, please stop going overboard with experimenting. This video is plain and simple disgusting.

Just when I thought 2020 isn't all that bad, I saw this. Now, I'm convinced there's nothing good that's going happen this year.

This video is definitely going to give me nightmares for days to come.