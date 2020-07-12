Today, I was trying very hard to think positive and keep my faith intact but, I just saw something very disturbing on Twitter that I wish I could unsee but, unfortunately the damage has already been done.
I lost my appetite after seeing this video shared by Twitter user named Evillanelles, where someone decided to make cakes in the form of different food items.
Just take a look at the video first and you'll know why I am so infuriated.
guys i’m genuinely distressed i can’t take this shit anymore pic.twitter.com/vUl54Ro444— iz (@evillanelles) July 11, 2020
There's a brinjal cake. There's a cabbage cake, there's a cake in the shape of a freaking hamburger, an apple, a lemon, an onion, a pizza, a taco and even a capsicum for god's sake. WHAT ON EARTH DID I JUST SEE?
I mean, I thoroughly love and enjoy eating cakes but, I definitely don't want to eat a cake that resembles a taco, an onion, a lemon or a god damn hamburger. Hell, no!
Well, at least Twitter agrees with me on this.
And 2020 ruins cake. RUINS. CAKE. IN A PANDEMIC. 2020 is the rudest.— Sunny Swiatlo (@SunnySwiatlo) July 12, 2020
This is a NIGHTMARE i must speak to the MANAGER— ms pippershnippetz - blue check mark (@lolumOKUR) July 12, 2020
ITS SO MUCH FONDANT OH MY GOD IM GONNA VOMIT— Desktop Goose (@Ninjakitty104) July 12, 2020
these are war crimes— BourgeoisDeath (@Anarchkami) July 12, 2020
the onion made me audibly gasp— chyna (@villanellesarms) July 11, 2020
I cant cake this shit anymore— 👻👩🏻🎤Joan PG👩🏻🎤 👻 (@drawnzee) July 12, 2020
Imagine you walked into your kitchen one morning and this kept happening— Nathan L (@njl) July 12, 2020
If I bite into a pizza expecting a pizza flavor and it turned out to be a cake, I'd lose my mind— Modern rice 🇵🇰 (@fatimamateen73) July 12, 2020
Hats off to the creativity and the idea but, please stop going overboard with experimenting. This video is plain and simple disgusting.
Just when I thought 2020 isn't all that bad, I saw this. Now, I'm convinced there's nothing good that's going happen this year.
This video is definitely going to give me nightmares for days to come.