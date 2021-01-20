And, even if you end up making the perfect wrap, often the filling in the wrap starts falling onto your plate after you take the first bite and it's annoying, right?
Well, someone has found the perfect solution to this problem. Yup, the latest food hack on social media is going to change the way you make a tortilla wrap or any other wrap for that matter.
The hack was first shared on TikTok and soon it was all over the internet.
After mastering this hack, you can easily make a restaurant-worthy wrap at home and, it's life-changing, trust me!
This hack is a hit on social media and it truly deserves all the hype. People have gotten creative with the hack and they are making their own version.
Spinach + avocado + plant based meat + mushrooms
Chicken breasts + spinach + salad
Turkey + cheddar + avocado + chipotle ranch
Minced meat + jackfruit + cheese
Vegan garlic + herb cream cheese + red pesto + baby spinach + raw white onion + edamame beans
Ham + sun dried tomato paste + chopped red pepper + cheese
Halloumi cheese + chopped roasted red pepper + sun dried paste + spinach + rocket leaves
Potatoes + roast vegetables + cheese
Roast chicken + sliced stuffing ball + spinach + cheese
Tomato + herb wrap with a filling of avocado + prosciutto + smoked cheese + rocket leaves
Banana + strawberry + nutella + chocolate spread
Fried chicken + mayo + bell pepper + capsicum + sauce
Whoever came up with this idea is a genius.