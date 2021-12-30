How many times have you seen the triangular flaps on either side of paper milk cartons and juice boxes and wondered what the hell is it for? While most of us thought of it as just an attractive pattern, it has a completely different purpose. And no, it's not just for the design.

Well, the triangular flaps on either side of the paper juice box or milk cartons are not to make the box look more appealing. In fact, they exist to make the box handier and easier to carry on the go.

These flaps also help children maintain a better grip on the box and to avoid spillage. Kids generally squirt the paper juice or milk box and the drink starts pouring from the straw, resulting in a big mess. However, these flaps are made to save the day.

All you need to do is to take a paper juice box or milk carton and lift the flap from both sides. Once the box looks like it has wings, simply hold the box from its wings so that there’s no liquid gushing out of it.

That's it. There you go, easy peasy lemon squeezy!

What an amazing idea, right?