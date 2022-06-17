As much as technology has made our lives easier, it has also exposed us to new threats. We have a tendency to order everything we want immediately, which gives strangers access to our personal information. However, if service providers are irresponsible and dismissive of their customers, things will become increasingly difficult for the latter.

A woman recently took to Twitter to reveal the creepy texts she's been receiving from a Swiggy delivery person.

TW: Harassment



I'm sure that most women on here can relate to this. I got a grocery delivery from @SwiggyInstamart on Tuesday night. The delivery guy sent me creepy messages on WhatsApp today. Not the first time, not the last time something like this is happening.



+ pic.twitter.com/LImCOZvJA2 — Prapthi (@prapthi_m) June 16, 2022

This isn't the first time she's been harassed by a delivery executive, according to the thread, but she chose to go public with the situation and notify the service provider.

Swiggy, on the other hand, neglected to adequately address her complaints and instead chose to send her a scripted response.

But I decided to something more than just blocking his number this time. So I contacted @SwiggyCares through the app and registered a complaint. Surprisingly, all I recieved were generic responses which did nothing to ease my discomfort or reassure me of quick action.



+ pic.twitter.com/3rDkZ6G6Eu — Prapthi (@prapthi_m) June 16, 2022

In fact, the consumer went on to say that, as a result of agencies' "inaction," this type of occurrence has progressed to a "real physical threat."

I've been in a situation where an incident has escalated to being real physical threat because of inaction by LE agencies. So, this was a trigger. Now, inevitably, today's incident will come to mind whenever I order groceries/food late at night or when I'm alone at home. — Prapthi (@prapthi_m) June 16, 2022

Naturally, fellow Twitter users were enraged by the occurrence, with some urging Swiggy to improve its customer service and others sharing their own similar experiences.

What all apps need ASAP considering that their delivery boys are prive to our addresses and numbers is keep a direct access to the sexual harassment cell for all customers instead of jumping through hoops and immediate documented action https://t.co/JgOcxvckwD — Dr Pyaricetamol (@DrPyaricetamoI) June 17, 2022

Had a similar incident with a Zomato delivery guy. I spoke to the Zomato folks on call and they "issued a warning" to the delivery executive. https://t.co/mYRqvqf5Y4 — hydrated & moisturized 🍸 (@JalebiFafda3) June 17, 2022

@swiggy_in @SwiggyCares

Pls take action and make public what action you have taken. Because we all use swiggy, and if you take nonaction, it would be scary to continue to use your services. https://t.co/x59SmAfCFP — The Shah of Blah 🌈 (@mrgnk) June 17, 2022

There's a simple solution to this issue. Whenever the delivery boys place a call, instead of connecting them to the customer directly, connect to the central number of the app and route the call through it. Delivery boys will not receive customer phone number ever. https://t.co/elnNG7rFkb — Purva Agarwala #JaiKisan (@feignism) June 17, 2022

@swiggy_in @SwiggyCares @SwiggyInstamart is this what your customer service is? How is anyone using your app supposed to feel safe. We would very much like for you to publicly announce what action was taken against the delivery partner for such behaviour. If not you are atleast https://t.co/Ix2Qv4Fcn8 — choc hoe lava cake (@nupsisnemo) June 17, 2022

Okay, this is creepy-max. @SwiggyCares do you REALLY care? Generic messages from you are always infuriating! https://t.co/zZoTXT6SK7 — Sangeeta Prayaga (@MsCompassHands) June 17, 2022

I think all food/grocery delivery companies should provide safer and better practices. We don't want a bunch of sex craved perverts(like Uber drivers) delivering at homes.



If Flipkart and amazon delivery doesn't get customer phone number why does swiggy?https://t.co/hHwGM1FFh7 — ג׳יקוב | |یعقوب | ജേക്കബ് | Jacob (@Jacobji01) June 17, 2022

Unacceptable. Harrowing



The dude has name, number & address



How are you not liable for the criminal behaviour of your employees, @SwiggyCares?



If any of your employees are predators, youre basically doxxing ur customers to them, dyou not realise?



In US you'd be sued tf outta https://t.co/zSJDFwzZG2 — Saib Bilaval (@SaibBilaval) June 16, 2022

Swiggy, please do better.