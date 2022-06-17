As much as technology has made our lives easier, it has also exposed us to new threats. We have a tendency to order everything we want immediately, which gives strangers access to our personal information. However, if service providers are irresponsible and dismissive of their customers, things will become increasingly difficult for the latter.
A woman recently took to Twitter to reveal the creepy texts she's been receiving from a Swiggy delivery person.
This isn't the first time she's been harassed by a delivery executive, according to the thread, but she chose to go public with the situation and notify the service provider.
Swiggy, on the other hand, neglected to adequately address her complaints and instead chose to send her a scripted response.
In fact, the consumer went on to say that, as a result of agencies' "inaction," this type of occurrence has progressed to a "real physical threat."
Naturally, fellow Twitter users were enraged by the occurrence, with some urging Swiggy to improve its customer service and others sharing their own similar experiences.
What all apps need ASAP considering that their delivery boys are prive to our addresses and numbers is keep a direct access to the sexual harassment cell for all customers instead of jumping through hoops and immediate documented action https://t.co/JgOcxvckwD— Dr Pyaricetamol (@DrPyaricetamoI) June 17, 2022
Had a similar incident with a Zomato delivery guy. I spoke to the Zomato folks on call and they "issued a warning" to the delivery executive. https://t.co/mYRqvqf5Y4— hydrated & moisturized 🍸 (@JalebiFafda3) June 17, 2022
Pls take action and make public what action you have taken. Because we all use swiggy, and if you take nonaction, it would be scary to continue to use your services. https://t.co/x59SmAfCFP
There's a simple solution to this issue. Whenever the delivery boys place a call, instead of connecting them to the customer directly, connect to the central number of the app and route the call through it. Delivery boys will not receive customer phone number ever. https://t.co/elnNG7rFkb— Purva Agarwala #JaiKisan (@feignism) June 17, 2022
@swiggy_in @SwiggyCares @SwiggyInstamart is this what your customer service is? How is anyone using your app supposed to feel safe. We would very much like for you to publicly announce what action was taken against the delivery partner for such behaviour. If not you are atleast https://t.co/Ix2Qv4Fcn8— choc hoe lava cake (@nupsisnemo) June 17, 2022
Okay, this is creepy-max. @SwiggyCares do you REALLY care? Generic messages from you are always infuriating! https://t.co/zZoTXT6SK7— Sangeeta Prayaga (@MsCompassHands) June 17, 2022
I think all food/grocery delivery companies should provide safer and better practices. We don't want a bunch of sex craved perverts(like Uber drivers) delivering at homes.— ג׳יקוב | |یعقوب | ജേക്കബ് | Jacob (@Jacobji01) June 17, 2022
If Flipkart and amazon delivery doesn't get customer phone number why does swiggy?https://t.co/hHwGM1FFh7
Unacceptable. Harrowing— Saib Bilaval (@SaibBilaval) June 16, 2022
The dude has name, number & address
How are you not liable for the criminal behaviour of your employees, @SwiggyCares?
If any of your employees are predators, youre basically doxxing ur customers to them, dyou not realise?
In US you'd be sued tf outta https://t.co/zSJDFwzZG2
Swiggy, please do better.