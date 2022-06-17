As much as technology has made our lives easier, it has also exposed us to new threats. We have a tendency to order everything we want immediately, which gives strangers access to our personal information. However, if service providers are irresponsible and dismissive of their customers, things will become increasingly difficult for the latter.

A woman recently took to Twitter to reveal the creepy texts she's been receiving from a Swiggy delivery person. 

This isn't the first time she's been harassed by a delivery executive, according to the thread, but she chose to go public with the situation and notify the service provider.

Swiggy, on the other hand, neglected to adequately address her complaints and instead chose to send her a scripted response.

In fact, the consumer went on to say that, as a result of agencies' "inaction," this type of occurrence has progressed to a "real physical threat."

Naturally, fellow Twitter users were enraged by the occurrence, with some urging Swiggy to improve its customer service and others sharing their own similar experiences.

Swiggy, please do better. 