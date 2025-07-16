Image courtesy: Yahoo Sports

Álvaro Carreras just pulled a total ‘main character energy’ move. He’s said goodbye to Benfica with enough nostalgia, and now he’s heading back to Madrid. Football Twitter is buzzing, timelines are flooded, and honestly, we’re here for every twist and turn journey.

1. The Madrid Kid Who Went Abroad, Now Coming Home Like the OG Kabir Singh

Carreras started his football dreams at Real Madrid’s youth academy. But in true yaar, kahani abhi baaki hai style, he went off to Manchester United in 2020, searching for greener pitches, literally and figuratively. Not gonna lie, that takes guts. A couple of loan detours (hello, Preston North End and Granada), then boom! In January 2024, he’s rocking Benfica red, first on loan, then as a permanent member.

2. So Long, Benfiquistas! (Grab the Tissues, Guys)

Carrera’s Insta goodbye to Benfica? Pure heartbreak. He wrote, “Today I say goodbye to this club that has been my home for a year and a half, and I have only words of gratitude for every partner, coach, employee, and director who has been part of this path”. Imagine sending a long breakup text, but to an entire fanbase. Benfica supporters went full filmy, flooding his comments with love, nostalgia, and promises to never forget.

Image courtesy: Homefans

3. Real Madrid’s Defence Just Got a Madrileño Jugaad Upgrade

Madrid didn’t just bring back Carreras for sentimental value; they want that full-on defensive flex. The squad’s rolling out with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen too, so you can’t even accuse Los Blancos of being stingy. Carreras isn’t just a defender; he’s a tactical jugaadu, can run left, overlap, go full Speedy Gonzales, or just chill and play make.

4. When Football Scripts Write Themselves

From a Madrid prodigy to a trip around Europe and then a €50 million homecoming, Carrera’s career is giving us major movie-inside-a-movie feels. Every pitstop, every teary-eyed goodbye, every tactical shuffle, it’s all a part of his hero arc.

So, what’s next? Has Madrid just unlocked a hidden level, or is there more drama coming? One thing’s clear: from airport tears to Santiago Bernabéu cheers, Carreras is living that fan-fiction life. Let’s see where this saga goes next.