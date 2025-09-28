Maresca’s Red Card PTSD Is Real

Enzo Maresca needs a break. The dude has survived more red cards in two weeks than most of us have assignments in May. He owned up to costly errors post-game, but injuries and suspensions stacking up like Jenga blocks aren’t helping. Blues fans are screaming about game management on every group chat, and late collapses are trending for all the wrong reasons. A brutal week ahead too: Benfica midweek, then Liverpool. Young squad hai yaar, but situational awareness ka jugaad toh banta hai.