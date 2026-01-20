In association with Coca-Cola

For most Indian football fans, the FIFA World Cup has always lived at a distance.

On TV screens. In late-night watch parties. In grainy highlights forwarded on WhatsApp groups. You cheer, you cry, you sleep at 4 AM, and then the trophy goes back to being a myth again.

After 12 long years, the FIFA World Cup 26™ Trophy Tour appeared in India and this time, it wasn’t just passing through. It stopped. It stayed. It let fans come close enough to feel the weight of history.

And behind that rare physical closeness was Coca-Cola. Not playing announcer, not stealing the spotlight, but doing what it has quietly done for decades: showing up where football culture already lives.

From Screens To Selfies: Fans Finally Met the Trophy

Across Delhi and Guwahati, fans didn’t just see the Original trophy.

They experienced it.

People who got dark circles from staying up to watch matches in different time zones. People who learnt geography through club jerseys.

People whose earliest football memory involves a Coke bottle on the table and commentary playing too loud.

For them, this wasn’t an activation.

It was validation.

When Legends Walk In, Time Freezes



As if the trophy wasn’t enough, football royalty walked in too.

Gilberto Silva, a name etched into World Cup folklore, joined fans for the tour, turning the event into something far more than a photo-op. Conversations flowed. Stories were shared. For a few hours, history wasn’t something you watched on YouTube. It stood right next to you.

Influencers, But Make It Fan-First

A carefully curated set of creators and footballers like Varun Sood, Dalima Chibber, Gurpreet Singh and football voices visited the trophy, not to dominate the narrative, but to amplify it. Their content didn’t feel like coverage. It felt like documentation. Proof that this wasn’t just big in scale, but big in sentiment.



When Football Met Music, and the Crowd Won

For the first time ever, Coke Studio Bharat Live stepped out of screens and into the real world. And not quietly.

Multiple artists. One stage. One city turning into a collective sing-along.

Performers like Aditya Rikhari, Shreya Ghoshal united Rashmeet Kaur, Divyam, and Khwaab in Delhi, and Anoushka Maskey, Rito Riba, Shankuraj Konwar, and Anuv Jain in Guwahati dominated the stage.

Aditya Rikhari also performed an unreleased track, Ae Ajnabee — a quiet preview of what’s to come in the next season of Coke Studio Bharat, making the moment feel even more exclusive.

Additionally, special fan moments like the Anuv Jain meet-and-greet only added to the sense that this wasn’t about performance alone. It was about proximity. Access. Belonging.

Bigger Than A Tour

Put together, the FIFA World Cup 26™ Trophy Tour and Coke Studio Bharat Live didn’t feel like two separate events stitched together. They felt like chapters of the same story.

A story about how global culture meets Indian fandom.

About how sport and music aren’t parallel worlds here, they overlap, loudly.

This wasn’t just a successful event.

It was a reminder.

That once in a while, the world actually comes to you.