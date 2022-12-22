Argentina’s Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time. Messi, who has added another feather to his cap with his latest win in the FIFA World Cup final, enjoys a massive fan-following around the world. While you might have come across many Messi videos after he lifted the FIFA trophy, this one will melt your heart.

A reporter had gifted a red ribbon to Messi back in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. After a few days, Messi surprised him by wearing the ribbon. Cut to 2022, the legendary footballer sported the ribbon even after four years during the recently-held FIFA World Cup.

A video posted by a Twitter user, @Messilizer, says it all about Messi’s humble gesture for the reporter.

The clip begins with Messi wearing the red ribbon in his ankle after his latest win. Then, it takes us back to the 2018 Argentina vs Iceland FIFA World Cup match when the reporter first met the footballer. “My mom told me to give this to you. My mom loves you more than she loves me. I carry her red ribbon for good luck. If you want it, I can give it to you. It’s from my mom so make sure to keep it safe…” the reporter tells Messi.

The reporter then spoke to Messi during the 2018 Nigeria vs Argentina FIFA World Cup match. “I don’t know if you remember, but my mother gave you a ribbon,” the reporter says. Messi then shows him the ribbon in his ankle and the reporter is surprised. Don’t miss their interaction.

Watch the video here:

okay this man the goat fr https://t.co/cpsqnuEhAw — the spectacle (@3sp3jo) December 22, 2022

This makes me like Messi even more. 🥰🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/Vx8cJI3FeX — Shana V. White (she/her) (@ShanaVWhite) December 22, 2022

One of a million reasons this is called the Beautiful Game https://t.co/3xf0UpORzr — Ja'Crispy McCringleberry (@dakotahunt1616) December 21, 2022

