Morocco created history on Tuesday after knocking out Spain from the 2022 FIFA World Cup being held in Qatar. Atlas Lions defeated Spain 3-0 on penalties and entered the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever. After the win, Morocco fans gathered together to celebrate the historic victory.

Some of them even teased opponents while showing a way to the airport as the World Cup exit. A video of a Morocco fan poking fun at Spanish supporters outside Doha’s stadium is going viral on Twitter.

The clip posted by a Twitter user, @pinkmoroccan, shows an elated Moroccan pointing fingers at Spain fans sitting in a bus as they leave Qatar. He can be seen wishing “good luck” to the supporters of the opposite team and then adding, “Airport, this way” while laughing at them.

Don’t miss their expressions.

Watch the video here:

AIRPORT THIS WAY HEHEEE pic.twitter.com/mhB9u8oqaf — ayouya 🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦 (@pinkmoroccan) December 6, 2022

For the unversed, Spain had won the trophy at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco has now become the fourth African country to reach the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals. Congratulations, Morocco!