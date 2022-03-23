There's no doubt that online gaming has more than just a way to pass time. It has become a sport and a profession, with several gamers achieving success by pursuing their passion.

For the uninitiated, in the live streaming of video games, people aka game streamers broadcast themselves playing games to a live audience online. This practice became famous in the mid-2010s on the website Twitch. In fact, YouTube created a separate application in 2015 for game streamers called 'YouTube Gaming'. However, the application couldn't garner enough popularity and the video-sharing social media platform announced that they were discontinuing the application in 2018.

As this genre is growing at a rapid pace now, there are a number of Indian game streamers who have garnered huge popularity amongst the audience. And today, we have made a list of ten such game streamers. Read on.

1. Ajay – Total Gaming

Fondly known as Ajjubhai, this game streamer has a whopping 31.7 million subscribers. Interestingly, he hasn’t revealed his face and identity to his viewers, till date. After mastering the game mechanics, he decided to enter YouTube and kick-started his own channel in 2018. His games of choice include Garena FreeFire, Clash Squad, Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA V.

2. Ankit Sujan – Gyan Gaming

With over 13.9 million subscribers, this game streamer started his YouTube channel back in 2017 and has approximately 2200 videos uploaded on his channel currently. Apart from this, he also interacts with his fans on a regular basis. His game of choice is Garena FreeFire.

3. Ujjwal Chaurasia – Techno Gamerz

Based in New Delhi, this game streamer has a total of 25.1 million subscribers. He is known for streaming the games like GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2, Minecraft, Ranch Simulator, PUBG Mobile and Garena FreeFire. Interestingly, his first video game was Snow Bros.

4. Amit Sharma – Desi Gamers

Popularly known for his Garena FreeFire live streams, this game streamer from West Bengal started his YouTube channel post his college to kill time. Now, he has garnered a subscriber base of over 12.7 million. Fondly known as Amitbhai, he also plays a number of other games like Grand Theft Auto Vice City, Prince of Persia and Minecraft.

5. Sahil Rana – AS Gaming

With over 16.8 million subscribers, this gamer is usually seen playing the popular battle game Garena FreeFire. After starting his YouTube channel in 2016, he posted his first video ever after three long years.

6. Aditya Sawant – Dynamo Gaming

This gamer prefers playing titles like Dota 2, GTA V, Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds. With 10 million subscribers, it was his PUBG live streams and videos on tricks that made him extremely famous.

7. Lokesh Raj – Lokesh Gamer

He entertains his 14.5 million subscribers by only streaming one game, Garena FreeFire. Known as Diamond King, this gamer hails from Telangana. After starting his YouTube channel back in 2017, his first video was uploaded in 2019.

8. Ajey Nagar (CarryMinati) - Carry Is Live

Apart from being a roaster and YouTuber, he is also an active game streamer. He rose to fame when he roasted a video by Bhuvan Bam. At the tender age of 19, he was listed in Time Magazine’s Top 10 Next Generation Leaders. On his streaming channel, where he regularly live-streams PUBG to his 10.8 million subscribers, he plays several games like Resident Evil Village, Cyberpunk, Spider-Man Miles Morales, GTA V, PUBG and Minecraft.

9. Ritik Jain & Jash Dhoka – Two Side Gamers

These two cousins entertain their 10.1 million subscribers by streaming popular game titles like Clash of Clans and Garena FreeFire on the country's first duo gaming channel. In 2019, the duo represented India at the eSports free fire champions cup tournament organized by Garena FreeFire Asia in Indonesia and Thailand.

10. Mithilesh Patankar – Mythpat

With over 11.4 million subscribers, this Mumbai-based gamer streams a number of titles like GTA V, PUBG, Minecraft and Among Us. Apart from being a great gamer, he has a knack for mimicry and comedy.

Which of these game streamers are you going to follow on YouTube?