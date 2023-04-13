Partying with friends often involves booze, getting high and playing random games. When a Reddit user asked people to share the hardest “Would you rather…” questions, people obliged. But somehow, their questions were very… disturbing, to say the least. And that makes me wonder what were they high on when they came up with these.

Movie Disturbing GIF by filmeditor - Find & Share on GIPHY

So, yeah, have a look and maybe share what would you rather do in these situations.

1. Would you rather have legs as long as your fingers, or fingers as long as your legs? – HowardBass

Come On Reaction GIF by MOODMAN - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Had someone at a rave ask “Would you rather give the first 90% of a blowjob, or the last 10%?” – jewperman

No Way Wtf GIF by Harlem - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. I think this is a pretty popular one, but it’s “would you rather find a person or 1000 cockroaches in your attic?” – Meherman09

Thinking Contemplating GIF by The Vibe is Right - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Would you rather fuck a goat & no one knows it happened or everyone thinks you fucked a goat but you didn’t actually fuck it? – bjornoswede

Season 17 What GIF by America's Got Talent - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Would you rather have a horizontal butt crack or a vertical mouth? – i_hate_buying_light

Contemplating Which One GIF by Beauty Brands - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Would you rather poop a pineapple or pee a grape? – Slothnazi

Suspicious Monkey GIF by MOODMAN - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Would you rather have denim skin, or live in a bag of milk? – HorseGirl666

Jake Paul Fighting GIF by Uninterrupted - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Would you rather drink a glass of someone else’s spit or someone else’s sweat? – buttsofglory

Schitts Creek Eww GIF by CBC - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Would you rather have Teeth for Pubes or Pubes for Teeth? – MrDump511

Confused Thinking GIF by MOODMAN - Find & Share on GIPHY

But all is not lost, there were some ‘normal’, thought-provoking questions as well that you can actually use in parties –

10. Would you rather never enjoy music again, or never enjoy food again? – rocketsnail1000

Tough Choice Choose GIF by Next Level Chef - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Would you rather have the ability to effortlessly run at 100 mph, or fly at 10 mph? – MyGoodFriendJon

Interested GIF by reactionseditor - Find & Share on GIPHY

12. Would you rather be constantly sticky all over your entire body, forever. Or constantly itchy all over your entire body, forever. I simply cannot choose. – MaritimeMartian

Fox Choose GIF by Paradise Hotel - Find & Share on GIPHY

13. Fluent in all languages or master of every instrument? – sullymcsulsul

Jada Pinkett Smith Interest GIF by Red Table Talk - Find & Share on GIPHY

14. Would you rather be able to have sex and never orgasm, or be able to have orgasms but never have sex? – FoghornTheDowntrodde

Thinking Wondering GIF by The Roku Channel - Find & Share on GIPHY

Why don’t you go ahead and answer these questions?