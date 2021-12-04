Only Those Who Took Physical Education Seriously In School Can Pass This Quiz

Ideally, the purpose of having Physical Education classes in schools is to keep children fit and active - mentally and physically. But somehow we neither pay attention to what is being said by the teacher nor do we move our lazy ass.

If you fall in the same category, fine. If not, you are going to ace this quiz.

1. Muscular endurance weight training involves how many RM? 16 10 9 12

2. What principle of training does this define? "How often an athlete should exercise per week in order to get benefits". Progressive Overload Frequency Duration Intensity

3. What is dynamometer used to measure? Flexibility Agility Strength Speed

4. What is 'suppleness' called in other words? Speed Strength Endurance Flexibility

5. What is the ratio of ventricle systole and diastole in a cardiact cycle? 0.1/0.7 0.2/0.6 0.3/0.5 1

6. Which is the longest muscle in the human body? Deltoid Iliopsoas Pectoralis Major Sartorius

7. Top spin causes which of the following? Higher rebound Lower rebound Rebound to the left Rebound to the right

8. Special seeding is given to? Strong team Weak team Average team All of the above

9. Which one of these is not a component of health related physical fitness? Body composition Balance Flexibility Cardiorespiratory fitness