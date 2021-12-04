Only Those Who Took Physical Education Seriously In School Can Pass This Quiz

Ideally, the purpose of having Physical Education classes in schools is to keep children fit and active - mentally and physically. But somehow we neither pay attention to what is being said by the teacher nor do we move our lazy ass.
If you fall in the same category, fine. If not, you are going to ace this quiz.
1. Muscular endurance weight training involves how many RM?
2. What principle of training does this define? "How often an athlete should exercise per week in order to get benefits".
3. What is dynamometer used to measure?
4. What is 'suppleness' called in other words?
5. What is the ratio of ventricle systole and diastole in a cardiact cycle?
6. Which is the longest muscle in the human body?
7. Top spin causes which of the following?
8. Special seeding is given to?
9. Which one of these is not a component of health related physical fitness?
10. In Soccer, who can touch the ball with their hands?
Result