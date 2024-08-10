The Olym​pic Village, often seen as a harmonious haven for athletes worldwide, has witnessed some startling events throughout its history. These moments garnered headlines and added a dramatic twist to the games.

In this article, we talk about five shocking incidents that occurred at The Olympic Village that prove things go beyond the usual excitement of the games. Read on.

1. A News Publication Outed Closeted Athletes On Grindr

In 2016, Nico Hines, a Daily Beast journalist, wrote an article on the ‘hookup culture’ within The Olympic Village during the Rio De Janeiro Games in 2016. He even included the details about his interactions with numerous athlete​s on the LGBTQ dating application, Grindr. Many of these athletes came from countries where homosexuality was punishable by death. After receiving substantial backlash, the news outlet removed the article and issued an apology. In the current 2024 games, the dating application is banned from the village.

Wikimedia Commons

2. The Olympics Organisers Made ‘Anti-Sex’ Cardboard Beds

In 2021, Track & Field Runner Paul Chelimo took to his social media account and claimed that the cardboard beds were set to block intimacy among athletes as these beds wouldn’t be able to hold the weight of more than one individual.

Additionally, some rooms had no curtains and air conditioners. I mean, come on?

The Athletic

3. Food Shortage At The Games

India sent 117 athletes to the games this year, who have been complaining about food shortages. Tanis​ha Crasto mentioned that even though there was rajma for lunch, it was finished before they could even enter the area. Reportedly, Amit Panghal had an ‘underwhelming lunch’ and was keen on ordering dal and roti for dinner.

In fact, a bunch of other athletes were reportedly not satisfied with the quality of accommodation and meals at The Olympics 2024 in Paris.

LA Times

4. 150,000 Condoms Were Given To The Athletes

In 2012, athletes were given about 150K condoms at The London 2012 Summer Olympics, enough for each athlete to have sex with condoms 15 times for the 17-day tournament.

Interestingly, the season was designated ‘the raunchiest game’ ever.

GoodRx

5. Terrible Accommodation Conditions For Female Athletes

Recently, Athlete Coco Gauff took to her social media account to voice her dissatisfaction with their accommodations, mentioning how most of the tennis team had moved to a hotel, and she remained behind with five players sharing just two bathrooms in Paris.

The situation soon garnered attention on the internet and the Director of the United States Olympic Village said that sports delegations that chose not to stay in the village had to make their own accommodation and hotel arrangements. Later, The Argentine Rugby Squad also reported issues like insufficient water supply in the village.

Politico

We bet that you weren’t aware of these instances!