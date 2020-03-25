Due to the rapid spread of coronavirus, the government has issued a notice for 21 days of complete lockdown in the country.

This is the time when people are looking for a number of different sources of entertainment. If you are someone with no idea of what you are going to do during the next 21 days, don't worry we've got you covered. Here are 21 games that you can play during the 21 days of lockdown.

1. Alto's Odyssey

If you are looking for a game without stages and a storyline which you can start and stop playing at any point in time, Alto's Odyssey is the game for you.

It's a side-scrolling endless runner snowboarding game where the player needs to tap the screen at the right time to make jumps and perform stunts. The thing that makes this game stand out is its gorgeous art style and atmosphere.

2. Angry Birds 2

We bet that most of you have played this game at some point in your life. If you are bored at home, all you need is to shoot birds at evil pigs.

3. Color Road!

Color Road! is a simple yet very challenging game to play where the goal is to control a rolling ball while you collect balls of the same colour and avoid those that are of different colours. The difficulty level ramps up as you go.

4. Draw Something

If you have a few people at your place and you want to enjoy a game with them, Draw Something is the game you need. It is similar to Pictionary, where one player draws something and others have to guess what the word is.

5. Flappy Duck

Flappy Duck is a fun and simple game that asks the player to tap the screen in order to keep the ball in the air. The player must manoeuvre the ball through an endless series of loops in order to gain points.

6. Fortnite

Your goal in the game is very simple, be the last person or team left standing. If you love battle royale games, you must try Fortnite as its unique construction mechanics are something you've never experienced before.

7. Minecraft

Looking for a game to play with friends when you’re bored? This can be one of the best games that you can get. Just setup a server and play the game with your friends or join a server and play it with strangers.

8. Clash Royale

After a massive success of Clash Of Clans the developer, Supercell decided to launch a new multiplayer game in 2016. The game brings some elements from tower defence, multiplayer online battle arena and collectable card games into a single game.

9. Mobile Legends

Mobile Legends is a multiplayer 5 vs 5 online battle arena MOBA game that is specially designed for smartphones. The two opposing teams fight to reach and destroy the enemy's base while defending their own.

10. 8 Ball Pool

It is really simple, your goal is to pocket all the balls of your type while preventing the opponent from doing the same. But be careful while pocketing the black ball because hitting the black ball into the wrong pocket or pocketing the black ball before the other seven will result in an instant loss.

11. Modern Combat 5: Blackout

Modern Combat 5: Blackout is among the best first-person-shooting games. The game gives you the ability to shoot, crouch, sprint, throw grenades and jump over obstacles to kill your opponents. The game can be played in the single-mode but the multiplayer gives a whole new experience.

12. Ludo King

We all have played ludo in our childhood. Now, a game called Ludo King brings the same experience on to your phone. You can play this game either with your friends, with CPU or online with other players.

13. Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is a famous online multiplayer game where players from different communities called clans train troops and attack other players to earn four major resources, gold, elixir, dark elixir and gems. You can also build a unique village and attack your friend's village.

14. Guns of Boom

If you are a fan of animated graphics, this is an online multiplayer first-person shooter that you must try playing with your friends during this lockdown. The players in the game are divided into two different teams each containing four players. The team finishing with the highest points wins the match.

15. Call Of Duty: Mobile

Within a few hours of its launch, millions of COD fans downloaded the game which resulted in crashed servers. As soon as the problem was resolved people started playing the game and it went viral.

Some people call it PUBG with modern graphics.

16. PUBG Mobile

PUBG or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is one of the most popular Android games ever launched. The fact that the game is free to play and delivers some intense action, people from all across the world rushed to play it just after it was launched.

It is one of the best competitive games available that you can play with your friends.

17. Standoff 2

If you are looking for a game like counter-strike on your phone, this is the one you must try. Just like CS, Standoff 2 lets a player pick either terrorists or counter-terrorists and compete online against other players.

The ability to play the game with friends even on low-end devices makes it a must-try during the nationwide lockdown.

18. Plants vs Zombies 2

If you don't have others to play games with you, Plants vs Zombies 2 is the popular tower defence game to play on your smartphone. The game gives you a collection of plants against the attack of zombies.

19. Temple Run 2

If you are looking for a game that can keep you engaged for long hours, Temple Run 2 is the game you need. The sequel of the original Temple Run game is also an endless runner that offers improved graphics and adds new obstacles, achievements and power-ups.

20. Words With Friends 2

Words With Friends 2 is another interesting game that you can play with your friends during the long lockdown. The game claims to advance your word skills with weekly challenges.

21. Two Dots

Two Dots is another game that lets you play in single-player mode. The goal is to connect dots together in order to eliminate obstacles and achieve your objectives. At first, the game might sound simple but it gets harder once your moves become limited.

No matter if you have people to play with you or not, these games will keep you engaged during the 21 days of lockdown.