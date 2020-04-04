If you love playing games and are following the ongoing lockdown, you will be glad to know that Activision has made Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer free to play for all users between Saturday and Monday.

If you are someone who is into action-packed First Person Shooters like Counter Strike, you must try COD: Warzone.

According to Gamesradar, in order to take advantage of the free weekend, all you need to do is download Warzone, enter a lobby and you'll see something called Stocked Up, Locked Down playlist.

The playlist lets you access the Atlas Superstone and Shoot House maps, which are also two of the most popular Modern Warfare maps. A player can choose any of the two maps and can play across Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Headquarters and Kill Confirmed modes.

The best part about free access is that all the progress that you make, including items gained, will carry over to the full game if you buy it in future.

Please note that the free weekend is live right now and will last till Monday at 10:30 PM IST only, so, enjoy as many matches as you can.