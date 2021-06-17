Ahead of its offical launch, Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG is now available for download for pre-registered beta testers on Google Play Store.
Some gamers have early access to the beta version to check for bugs and other issues before the final rollout.
Desi gamers can't keep calm and these reactions and memes speak volumes of their level of excitement.
Come enjoy it guys and bring back your old memories with #pubg @PUBGMOBILE #battlegroundmobileindia pic.twitter.com/YZN81Y0qZN— Shivam Bhardwaj🎸 (@_shivam_0987) June 17, 2021
#battlegroundmobileindia is out— Funny Boy (@FunnyBoy9102) June 17, 2021
Parents be like :-#PUBG #BGMI pic.twitter.com/wjXV774jAb
#battlegroundmobileindiaParents: fir aa gya #PUBG baccho ko barbaad krne— ✨__Ɱɾ Ƥօƥʂƭąƈƙʂ Տąղƭօʂɦ__🔥 (@ItzpoppinSk) June 17, 2021
Meanwhile: Me and my boys #battlegroundmobileindia pic.twitter.com/D3OSS8ppX1
#battlegroundmobileindia is out— Funny Boy (@FunnyBoy9102) June 17, 2021
People to Studies be like :-#PUBG #BGMI pic.twitter.com/cVVSR02mIi
iPhone users to Android Users#battlegroundmobileindia#pubgmobileindia #pubgindia #BATTLEGROUNDMOBILEINDIA pic.twitter.com/rjSGaWGfjb— Shindee (@StudyCornerr) June 17, 2021
BattlegroundsMobileIndia is available to download for some users in India.#battlegroundmobileindia #pubgmobileindia #PUBGMobile— AP☠️ (@sarcastic_ap_) June 17, 2021
Me: jiske me abhi bhi pre-register show ho rha hai. pic.twitter.com/2LRdvEFphF
KINGS HAS ARRIVED 🔥🙈❤️😘@PUBGMOBILE 💥🥳#Valimai #AjithKumar #pubgmobileindia pic.twitter.com/jSOr6LASJL— 𝐵𝑎𝑙𝑎 ᵗʰᵃˡᵃ ᵃᵈᵈⁱᶜᵗ⍟ (@Bala15042002) June 17, 2021
#battlegroundmobileindia #pubgmobileindia #PUBG #BGMI— Yuvraj Pratap Rao 🇮🇳 (@yuvrajuv444) June 17, 2021
Squad - bhai car sahi se chalana
Le me pic.twitter.com/cq4qlxCkBJ
Kuch nhi badla guys sab same hai😂#BGMI #pubgmobileindia pic.twitter.com/Vo8vYWU8lu— Sanskar Gupta (@medic_memer) June 17, 2021
India Ka Battelgrounds 🙇♂️ Downloaded 🙇♂️#BattelGroundsMobileIndia #PUBGMobileIndia pic.twitter.com/BcPL9XUSnS— ER Deep Gill (@ERDeepGill5) June 17, 2021
Indian version of #pubg is here.— Mannoj Meghwal (@SarcasticMannoj) June 17, 2021
People who are trying to install it in their 4 gb waala phone , their phone to them -:#battlegroundmobileindia pic.twitter.com/W848EbCdZo
#PUBG is again being launched...— Hrithik Mittal (@HrithikMittal13) June 17, 2021
Le parents whose kids are PUBG addict be like... #battlegroundmobileindia #bgmi pic.twitter.com/phjLREagFp
#PUBG players now💥#battlegroundmobileindia #PUBG #BGMI #PUBGMobile pic.twitter.com/vLxqtObmnm— Prajwal kumar (@Prajwalkumar080) June 17, 2021
Tag Karo ;) #IndiaKaBattleRoyale#battlegroundmobileindia #BGMI #PUBGMobile #PUBG pic.twitter.com/LItkTztwAE— Tentaran.com (@mytentaran) June 17, 2021
Battleground mobile india launches in India 😍❤️ Early access of BGMI 🤩🤩 India ka PUBG aaya ❤️https://t.co/meUcmy0khv#battlegroundmobileindia #pubgmobile #pubgmobileindia #pubgmobilebattlegrounds #PUBG #bgmi— SabirAwesome (@SabirAwesome) June 17, 2021
Some reports suggest that the game will officially be available for all on 18th June but, that's highly unlikely given that the beta version just released today. But, don't be disappointed if you didn't pre-register, its release is around the corner. Just a matter of patience now.
Finally, something to look forward to.