Ahead of its offical launch, Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG is now available for download for pre-registered beta testers on Google Play Store.

Download and play 🤩 https://t.co/bVC72f2gxo — BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (@B_GroundsMob_IN) June 17, 2021

Some gamers have early access to the beta version to check for bugs and other issues before the final rollout.

Desi gamers can't keep calm and these reactions and memes speak volumes of their level of excitement.

BattlegroundsMobileIndia is available to download for some users in India.#battlegroundmobileindia #pubgmobileindia #PUBGMobile



Me: jiske me abhi bhi pre-register show ho rha hai. pic.twitter.com/2LRdvEFphF — AP☠️ (@sarcastic_ap_) June 17, 2021

Indian version of #pubg is here.



People who are trying to install it in their 4 gb waala phone , their phone to them -:#battlegroundmobileindia pic.twitter.com/W848EbCdZo — Mannoj Meghwal (@SarcasticMannoj) June 17, 2021

Some reports suggest that the game will officially be available for all on 18th June but, that's highly unlikely given that the beta version just released today. But, don't be disappointed if you didn't pre-register, its release is around the corner. Just a matter of patience now.

Finally, something to look forward to.