Ahead of its offical launch, Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG is now available for download for pre-registered beta testers on Google Play Store. 

Some gamers have early access to the beta version to check for bugs and other issues before the final rollout. 

Desi gamers can't keep calm and these reactions and memes speak volumes of their level of excitement. 

Some reports suggest that the game will officially be available for all on 18th June but, that's highly unlikely given that the beta version just released today. But, don't be disappointed if you didn't pre-register, its release is around the corner. Just a matter of patience now. 

Finally, something to look forward to. 