At a time when the whole world is under global pandemic, entertainment companies are trying their best to keep people at their homes. Now, Epic Games Store is coming up with another free title.

According to The Next Web, Epic Games Store is reportedly planning to offer the popular Rockstar title, Grand Theft Auto 5, for free. The free offering is expected to arrive as the Premium Edition.

This means that users will have access to both offline and online editions, along with some additional content.

If you love playing games, you already know that despite its initial release in 2013, GTA 5 is still among the most popular games out there.

This means that if the rumours are true, this move would be much appreciated by the gamers community.