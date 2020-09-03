Everything in life is temporary. And when I say everything, I mean PUBG too.

It came into our lives like a storm and conquered our hearts, only to leave us wanting more.

The day has come. The day I feared. Goodbye pubg — shruti (@shrutipuri22) September 2, 2020

PUBG made such a huge impact on us over the past 2-3 years that now it feels like a personal loss to let it go.

Are you gonna miss PUBG?



PUBG lovers : pic.twitter.com/2R3IqEkB1Q — vishalnishu (@vishal_nishu) September 3, 2020

It was like that one friend who is always there for you, no matter what.

It was like that lover who always keeps you hooked.

It was like that parent who cooks delicious Chicken Dinner for you at the end of the day.

Our relationship with PUBG isn't a long one, but it did give us long gaming hours.

It did give us a chance to connect with our old friends and make new ones.

PUBG allowed me to reconnect with friends I've lost touch with & helped tons of people cope with the the repressive lockdown.



You will be missed mon ami. Until ofcourse you drop your Tencent relationships @PUBGMOBILE — LuvCozi (@Luv_Shukla) September 2, 2020

And the best thing about those long gaming hours was the escape from the real world. So much so that it became a part of our vocabulary.

From talking in PUBG lingo to dressing in PUBG attire, we did it all.

Government ne Patt se headshot maar diya...#PUBGban — Gaurav Chaudhary (@TechnicalGuruji) September 2, 2020

As an introvert, I don't think I have ever communicated with people as much in my entire life as I did playing PUBG. Agreed, it was essential for playing the game, but it felt natural.

All those efforts I put in reviving my friends felt so worthy.

All those celebrations on one successful strike felt like the greatest achievement of life.

Now, when I think that we won't be able to play PUBG anymore, I realise that it had become our go-to thing in the recent past.

Bored? Erangel chalte hai.

Stressed? Erangel chalte hai.

Done with exams? Erangel chalte hai.

Bhai party kahan hai? Erangel.

In fact, when we had nowhere to go during the lockdown, we knew Erangel would always welcome us.

Tbh, I haven't even bought a new phone for my partner, but I did for PUBG. Because it wasn't just a game, it was love. It was fun. It was a way of life.

Good bye friend. You'll be missed.