Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many people are stuck in their homes and are discovering new ways to cure their boredom. Amidst this, Google has launched a throwback game series 'Stay and Play at Home' to keep people engaged during the lockdown.
Here are the best Google Doodle games that you must try.
1. Coding for Carrots
Coding for Carrots is a simple yet interesting game where a player has to create simple combinations of commands that will lead your character, a rabbit, to carrots on each level. You can play the game from here.
2. ICC Championships Trophy 2017
This game is ridiculously fun to play and by playing it even just for once, you will understand why it's one of Google's most popular game. A player gets unlimited balls to play with a single wicket in hand. To play the game, you can click here.
3. Clara Rockwell’s Theremin
The game offers you a chance to play a song on a signature instrument from the 1930s Clara Rockwell’s theremin. By moving your cursor over the notes, a player can perform his own masterpiece on the theremin. You can get the game here.
4. Celebrating Garden Gnomes
5. Celebrating Wilbur Scoville
This game lets you play as a trio of ice cream scoops who are fighting back against various peppers, where each pepper is getting progressively hotter. A player has to beat all the levels and earn the hottest ranking. You can get the game here.
6. Magic Cat Academy
The game was first featured for Halloween 2016 where your character is an apprentice spellcaster who is tasked to defeat an army of ghosts that seek to destroy a school.
7. 44th Anniversary Of The Birth Of Hip-Hop
If you are bored during the lockdown, don't worry Google has got you covered with these interesting games that will keep you engaged for long hours.