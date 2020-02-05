If you have been eagerly waiting for the Sony PlayStation 5, we have got some great information for you. Sony has finally launched the dedicated webpage for the next-gen gaming console which is rumoured to be revealed this month.

According to Gamesradar, both the UK and the German websites, initially spotted on Reddit, are now up and running. Anyone who is interested can sign up for the official PlayStation 5 news updates directly via email.

The information on the website reads, "We've begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we're not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games."

The live webpage is another indication that the company is gearing up to officially reveal the PS 5 in an event which is expected to take place very soon.