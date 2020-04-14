India has been put under a 21-day lockdown and it's easy to say that we are all bored out of our minds. All our socialising is limited to our online presence now, and so we've resorted to finding online alternatives to our favourite party games.

1. Houseparty

The reason why this one is on top of the list is that you can play games with your friends (8 max) while on a video call. This app has options like trivia, Pictionary and card games that'll make for great company during virtual Saturday night party.

2. Psych!

In this game, your friends and you can make up fake answers to trivia questions, handpicked by Ellen and then all of you try and pick the right ones. It'll help lighten the mood in this time of distress.

3. Evil Apples

Love Cards Against Humanity? This app version is quite similar, if not more sarcastic than the physical cards. Share the game code with your friends and get the party started.

4. Monopoly

Play your favourite childhood game online with your friends and family. You can download the app and compete to buy properties across the world. Cue the virtual fights.

5. Exploding Kittens

A game about diffusing kitten who are so mad that they explode. If you haven't played this game before, you're in for a crazy surprise.

6. UNO

You can now forget to say UNO online! This classic game has an online version that'll finally give you the clarity you needed about Draw 4s.

7. The Truth Comes Out

Another game in which you can share all your friends' dirty secrets. The game allows you to anonymously give answers to questions about your friends. And everyone gets to pick which one is true.

8. Hot Hands

Do you know more about entertainment than your friends? You can prove it with this fast-paced quiz game created by Ellen.

Which one will you be playing?