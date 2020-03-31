In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, most of the major cities are under lockdown. To keep people at their homes, many companies that provide online services have slashed the prices of their products.

Android developers are following the same trend and making several paid games free for a limited time. Finding all the games that were paid but are now available for free can be difficult and confusing, however, we've narrowed down the list of most popular titles.

1. Lara Craft Go

One of the most famous titles on our list is Lara Craft Go that pits players against environmental hazards and other obstacles as they explore the remains of an ancient civilization.

A player moves the main character, Lara, around the map to uncover the hidden secrets and solve various puzzles that are hidden in the ruins. Sounds interesting, right? You can download the game from here.

2. League Of Stickman

League of Stickman is a combat adventure game that has become quite popular with its fast-paced fighting moves and beautiful immersive graphics.

Players get to control shadow fighters and the ultimate goal is to smash up all enemies and blow-up all the monsters in your way. If this is what you are looking for, the game available to download from here.

3. Monument Valley 2

Monument Valley 2 is a simple yet interesting game that lets you guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through delightful puzzles, magical architecture and discovering illusionary pathways as you learn the secrets of the sacred geometry.

As a player, you need to find your way through the mysteries of the valley, exploring stunning environments and manipulating architecture to guide your characters on their way. If it sounds interesting, you can download the game from here.

4. Sidewords

If you are bored at your home, grab a cup of coffee and relax with Sidewords. The game is a good combination of a logic puzzle and a word game.

If you are looking to relax and sharpen your mind with hundreds of puzzles, download the game from here.

5. Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival

If you are looking for an action-packed zombie shooting game, look no further as Zombie Age 3 Premium is one of the best games out there.

With a successful previous two editions, the Zombie Age series returns with a lot more of savage zombies, deadly weapons and unique heroes. The game can be downloaded from here.

6. Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack

If you are someone who likes space shooting games, alien games and like to simulate sky shooting, then Space Shooter is the game that you must try. This is a game developed from classic arcade games genre with a new context, more vivid graphics and modern combat scenes.

The goal is to defeat bosses, while protecting your spaceship from taking damage. If it sounds interesting, you can download the game from here.

Enjoy the time at your home with these interesting games on your smartphone. Keep in mind that these games are free for a very limited time, so, download it on your smartphone before the time runs out.