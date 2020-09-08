After the ban of PUBG in India, it looks like the company is trying its best to return to the country. India holds one of the largest customer base for this mobile game.

According to a recent statement by the company, they have made a decision to break ties with the Chinese company, Tencent Games.

PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans.

Revoking the publishing from Tencent Games means that PUBG Corporation will directly take over the game in India - implying that it will no longer be affiliated with the other Chinese apps that have been banned in the country.

The company mentioned in the statement that, "PUBG MOBILE is the mobile version of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), an intellectual property owned and developed by PUBG Corporation, a South Korean gaming company." PUBG is one of the 118 mobile apps that have been banned by the Indian government.