PUBG fans, the wait is finally coming to an end very soon as PUBG Mobile India is all set to be relaunched as Battlegrounds Mobile India. 

Source: twitter.com

According to a report by Sportskeeda, the game will release by the end of May or June this year. 

Netizens can't contain their excitement and their reaction says it all. 

The exact date of the release is yet to be announced but, this is definitely something that many PUBG fans have been looking forward to.

Click here for the latest updates. 