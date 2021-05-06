PUBG fans, the wait is finally coming to an end very soon as PUBG Mobile India is all set to be relaunched as Battlegrounds Mobile India.

According to a report by Sportskeeda, the game will release by the end of May or June this year.

Netizens can't contain their excitement and their reaction says it all.

I am so happy and thankful💕💕💕 https://t.co/o82Py3AEWK — Amrit (@amrit_macoolz) May 6, 2021

Oh 🔥🤩🤩🤩 what a great news .. https://t.co/E5N7PAyW0X — Sekkizhar (@its_z_strand021) May 6, 2021

if its true then thanku 😭 https://t.co/L4kAOnQ6oQ — ً (@varuwundvn) May 6, 2021

#pubgmobileindia #PUBGMOBILE

My Bois rn after knowing that PUBG mobile is finally coming back pic.twitter.com/bHK4LnNNJa — aymxn_ (@okayayman) May 6, 2021

The exact date of the release is yet to be announced but, this is definitely something that many PUBG fans have been looking forward to.

