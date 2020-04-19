Are you someone who loves playing games? Well, you will be glad to know that in order to encourage people to stay in their homes, Sony is offering free PS4 games to players.

#PlayAtHome with Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection - free starting today through May 5 at PlayStation Store: https://t.co/pOn3hJp0gg pic.twitter.com/FTLGvyEZTd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 15, 2020

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception and Journey are the game that is available to download for free until May 5th. Not just that, players will be able to keep the games once they have redeemed them.

In a blog post, Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment said,

As a thank you to all who are doing their part to lessen the impact of this pandemic, Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to announce the Play At Home initiative.

The company also said that it was privileged to be able to bring much-needed entertainment to the players. The post quoted, "We know this is just one small step and we are thankful to be able to offer this support to our players, our communities, and our partners."

However, due to the measures being taken to safeguard Internet bandwidths, the game downloads might take a bit longer than usual.

The free games will not only help people pass their time in isolation but also protect those who are working on the frontline throughout this public health crisis by keeping people at their homes.