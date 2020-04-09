Japanese tech giant, Sony has unveiled the new controller for the much-awaited Play Station 5. The company is calling the new wireless controller DualSense, which is an upgraded version of previously used DualShock controllers.

In an official blog post, Sony has revealed that the new DualSense controllers have been sent to developers in order to implement the features into their games.

The new controller comes with a haptic engine which will provide better feedback to the user. The post states, "This is why we adopted haptic feedback, which adds a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud."

Both the L2 and R2 buttons have adaptive triggers that are meant to provide a better experience to a player by making him feel the tension of the actions that they perform in the game.

If you are familiar with the PS controllers, you will notice a difference in the design as this time the controller has a cone-like shape for the grips instead of more rounded grips that we have seen in the past.

The Share button, we have seen on DualShock controllers, are now replaced by a Create button on the newer controller. However, the functionality of the newer button is not known yet and the company will share more details in the future.

The new controller will also come with a built-in microphone array to allow players to easily chat with other players. However, the company has not specified how the noise of button presses will be eliminated. The light bar is also moved to either side of the touchpad.

We saw some mixed reactions from people after Sony unveiled the new controller.

So PS 5 controllers will look and feel like Xbox controllers. No more the controller is too big excuse when you lose in fifa https://t.co/bTA0OZn0eS — Wolf of Freetown🇸🇱 (@Sengbe_Pieh) April 7, 2020

That looks very comfortable. Xbox has the best controller i have to admit. Now PS 5 will have almost the same ergonomics. The slight curve around the handles makes all the difference. — Nirman Sarkar (@nirmanS) April 8, 2020

At first I wasn't a fan but its definitely grown on me — RoyalRaptor (@TheRoyalRapt0r) April 8, 2020

i feel like im the only one who likes the colour scheme 😂 — MG ■ (@imnotMG) April 8, 2020

The DS4 is amazing... but the Dualsense clearly makes it literally look out of date, it literally looks from the future! — RoninStrife (@RoninStrife) April 7, 2020

Meh. Looking more and more like an Xbox controller — Spider (@qtspider_) April 8, 2020

5 looks more modern/futuristic 😅 — Josh (@LiquidTitan) April 8, 2020

That looks so futuristic!! — Beck (@Beck16042351) April 8, 2020

@BlackwoodzLP yo ones I looked at the ps 5 controller my mind was volcano pic.twitter.com/OeLskXypUh — jamil93017556 (@jamil93017556) April 8, 2020

I am impressed with the DualSense. I have never enjoyed playstation controllers. DualShock has always been uncomfortable to me, even if DS4 was an improvement. Glad they are evolving. — LeviathanGamer (@LeviathanGamer2) April 8, 2020

So what technology is in the PS 5 controller that the Xbox doesn’t have? — JK (@xxeagleeye23xx) April 8, 2020

Lmao I really don’t understand the Ps 5 controller hype it’s a modified version of the Xbox controller — Edward 🇸🇱 (@kobesesay24) April 8, 2020

It looks nice. My biggest issue with the PS1-4 controllers was just how "flat" they were. This could make it really nice, even though I'm sure plenty of people might consider it a bit too similar to the Xbox controller. — THTP (@TooHTP) April 8, 2020

I thought it was fake 😂, it resembles a xbox controller because of its bulkyness which is not a bad thing. Now we know that the ps5 will be white. They shouldn’t fix what isn’t broken. I hope the controller isn’t very heavy, the light bar looks dope along side the color scheme. — Unleashed (@joselito4468) April 8, 2020

Looks pretty cool lot less buttons then the last one I loved pressing buttons I didn't need to press — Sponser Torrance (@SponserTorrance) April 8, 2020

It's a much bigger departure than I was expecting. I love what they've done honestly. Looks very premium. — Samuel Root ✝️🎮👨‍👩‍👧‍👦📸🇺🇸 (@BlindArchangel) April 8, 2020

Am I the only person that actually loves how the PS 5 controller looks? — Ari-nyan~💞 (@ari_nyaaan) April 8, 2020

I don't like the colors of this new ps 5 controller — Fly Melodies (@FlyMelodies) April 8, 2020

for now give xbox series x design with ps 5 dualsense controller 🙌🤲🙏 — vandim sanjaya putra (@vandimSputra) April 8, 2020

As of now, we are not sure when the PlayStation 5 will debut. Although there is no official release date, the blog does indicate that we could expect around the US holiday season which is normally considering to be the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas.