Japanese tech giant, Sony has unveiled the new controller for the much-awaited Play Station 5. The company is calling the new wireless controller DualSense, which is an upgraded version of previously used DualShock controllers.

In an official blog post, Sony has revealed that the new DualSense controllers have been sent to developers in order to implement the features into their games.

The new controller comes with a haptic engine which will provide better feedback to the user. The post states, "This is why we adopted haptic feedback, which adds a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud."

Both the L2 and R2 buttons have adaptive triggers that are meant to provide a better experience to a player by making him feel the tension of the actions that they perform in the game. 

If you are familiar with the PS controllers, you will notice a difference in the design as this time the controller has a cone-like shape for the grips instead of more rounded grips that we have seen in the past.

The Share button, we have seen on DualShock controllers, are now replaced by a Create button on the newer controller. However, the functionality of the newer button is not known yet and the company will share more details in the future.

The new controller will also come with a built-in microphone array to allow players to easily chat with other players. However, the company has not specified how the noise of button presses will be eliminated. The light bar is also moved to either side of the touchpad. 

We saw some mixed reactions from people after Sony unveiled the new controller.

As of now, we are not sure when the PlayStation 5 will debut. Although there is no official release date, the blog does indicate that we could expect around the US holiday season which is normally considering to be the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas.