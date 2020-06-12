You've probably seen it already (8 hours earlier to be exact) but the thing is, events like the PlayStation 5 don't happen all too often.

Plus it's just another excuse to gawk at images of this magnificent beauty. I mean, look at it. This is the image that greets you on the PlayStation website.





Gorgeous.

The PS5 stands vertically and includes 2 versions: one with a 4K Blu-ray drive and one that's a pure digital model.

The PlayStation 5 comes with a few accessories, namely a charging station for the DualSense controller, an HD camera, a Pulse 3D wireless headset and a media remote.

Back in March, it was confirmed that the PlayStation 5 would have an eight-core CPU based on AMD’s 7nm process and a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU. The PS5 will also boast of 16GB of GDDR6 RAM. The PS5 will also support 8K graphics, 4K graphics at a 120Hz refresh rate, and 3D audio.









But most importantly, the PS5 will be backwards compatible with PS4 games.

And beyond all this, Sony also released the trailers of a few games that are coming on to the new console. Check it out.

Sony hasn't yet announced the price of the PlayStation 5.