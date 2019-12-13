With better Internet penetration, came better multiplayer games that united the whole world into one gaming community.

Awesome gameplay and breathtaking visuals only make a standout title, but it's the players that provide surprises that transform an average first-person shooter into an amazing showdown.

The best multiplayer games come in all shapes and sizes, but they’re all connected by the simple concept of interacting with other humans.

So, break out your list of friends and prepare to embrace the best multiplayer games of this decade.

1. PUBG Mobile

With more than 100 million downloads, PUBG or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is one of the most popular Android games ever launched. The fact that the game is free to play and delivers some intense action, people from all across the world rushed to play it just after it was launched.

2. Fortnite

At this point, whether you are a gamer or not, there’s a good chance that you’ve heard about Fortnite. This free-to-play game has taken the world by storm when it earned more than $2.4 billion for the company so far.

Just like PUBG, Fortnite is also a battle royale game that took the mobile gaming market by storm.

3. Call Of Duty: Mobile

Within a few hours of its launch, millions of COD Mobile fans downloaded the game which resulted in crashed servers. As soon as the problem was resolved people started playing the game and it went viral. Recently the game crossed the 100-million-download mark.

4. Pokémon GO

If you are a Pokémon fan you would know that the franchise has always focused on two things: collecting Pokémons and making them fight each other. The game motivated people to take a walk around and make a Pokémon club of their own.

People went so crazy for the game that the game crossed 650-million-download mark.

5. Shadowgun Legends

If you are into futuristic first-person shooting (FPS) games, you must give this game a try. Gear up and play many multiplayer modes like Duel and Dungeons. The best thing is that it lets you play with complete strangers, to survive you must help each other.

The game has received more than 5 million downloads so far.

6. Standoff 2

If you are looking for a game like counter-strike on your phone, this is the one you must try.

Just like Counter-Strike, Standoff 2 lets player pick either terrorists or counter-terrorists and compete online against other players. The ability to play the game with friends even on low-end devices makes it a must-try.

7. Guns Of Boom

If you are a fan of animated graphics, this is an online multiplayer first-person shooter that you should try playing with your friends.

The players in the game are divided into two different teams each containing four players. The team finishing with the highest points wins the match.

The game is so addictive that it's being downloaded more than 50 million downloads.

8. Clash of Clans

It is an online multiplayer game where players form communities called clans are supposed to train troops and attack other players to earn four major resources, gold, elixir, dark elixir and gems.

So, build a unique village and attack your friend's village.

9. Ludo King

Remember playing ludo in your childhood? Well, the game called Ludo King brings the same experience on to your phone. You can play this game either with your friends, with CPU or online with other players.

People don't get time to play the physical ludo game these days, this is what drew people towards the virtual mobile game. You will be surprised to know that the game has received more than 100 million downloads so far.

10. Modern Combat 5: Blackout

Modern Combat 5: Blackout is among the best first-person-shooting games. It is similar to previous entries in the series where a player can shoot, crouch, sprint, throw grenades and jump over obstacles to kill their opponents.

The game can be played in the single-mode but the multiplayer gives a whole new experience.

11. 8 Ball Pool

With 500 million-plus downloads, the game is one of the most downloaded games of the decade.

It is really simple, your goal is to pocket the balls of your type while preventing the opponent from doing the same. But be careful while pocketing the black ball because hitting the black ball into the wrong pocket or pocketing the black ball before the other seven will result in an instant loss.

12. Mobile Legends

If you have never played a MOBA or multiplayer online battle arena with your friends, you have no idea how fun a gaming session could be.

Mobile Legends is a multiplayer 5 vs 5 online battle arena MOBA game that is specially designed for mobile phones. The two opposing teams fight to reach and destroy the enemy's base while defending their own.

13. Clash Royale

If you have played Clash Of Clans and wanted to see a P.E.K.K.A vs. P.E.K.K.A battle, this is the game for you. After a massive success of Clash Of Clans the developer, Supercell decided to launch a new multiplayer game in 2016.

The game combines elements from tower defence, multiplayer online battle arena and collectable card games. It looks like the plan of releasing a new game worked for developers as it has received more than 100 million unique downloads so far.

14. Minecraft

When it comes to simple and easy to play games, Minecraft is among the best.

Looking for a game to play with friends when you’re bored? Minecraft can be a good choice for you. Just setup a Minecraft server on your PC and play the game with your friends or join a server and play it with strangers.

Coming to console titles, here are a few games that brought the world a little closer.

15. Grand Theft Auto Online

With an incredible open world scenario, Grand Theft Auto 5 or GTA V has completely changed the way we played GTA titles so far. From action-packed one on one death matches to some gravity-defying races, GTA 5 has it all, which is the reason why it has sold over 90 million copies so far.

Playing it with other players is the best way of experiencing the best of GTA 5's open-world environment without being chained to the limitations of the standard narrative.

16. Street Fighter V

Street Fighter is one of the most successful gaming franchise of all times. Even in 1987, when video games were not very popular, Street Fighter left a mark.

Continuing the same legacy Street Fighter V is the latest edition. It is similar to the previous games of the series that features a side-controlling fighting gameplay system.

The game features two fighters who use a variety of attacks and special abilities to knock out their opponent. Choose any of the 16 characters and get into the fight with your friends.

17. The Last Of Us: Multiplayer

The game was a huge success just after its launch in 2013, which is why the developers released two versions after the original release.

The game lets you choose between Hunters and Fireflies where you have to defeat your enemies while protecting your own team.

Players are offered three different game modes, Supply Raid, Survivors and Interrogation. The game lets you build your own team and take on your enemies.

18. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

It needs no introduction, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is easily one of the best multiplayer games on PC.

You can choose to play either with bots or with real-world players. The multiplayer mode of the game is very competitive and you need excellent skills to survive.

19. Arma 3

The experience of Arma 3 is almost as close as finding yourself on a real battlefield, gibbering unintelligibly as the choppers and tanks go by.

With intense team chats and ingenious tactical manoeuvres, every battle gives an amazing battlefield experience. With such intensity, no wonder the sale numbers of the game are into millions.

20. Rocket League

There's a very good reason why Rocket League is often described as soccer with cars. The game features rocket-powered cars push a giant soccer ball across a variety of soccer fields. It can be played in both offline and online modes.

The game is so popular that there is a guinness world record for most goals scored in a game. Try the game if you think you can beat the record.

So there you have it, these are the best multiplayer games of this decade. Let's admit it, multiplayer is only fun when you’re winning, so make sure you get into battle fully prepared.

The single-player modes are fine but defeating real-world gamers makes the best memories.