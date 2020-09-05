After PUBG was banned in India, actor Akshay Kumar made an announcement that he will be launching a game titled FAU-G soon - a direct alternative to the Chinese counterpart.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

Short for Fearless and United-Guards, the action game is being developed by nCORE Games. The news was well-received until people started pointing out that the poster of the game has been spotted quite a few times on the internet.

The picture used in the poster of FAU-G is very much similar to the picture used on the poster of Today We Rise, a Song by the band named Collision Of Innocence. Actual picture is owned by a photographer, Phet Thai. pic.twitter.com/GJtL5CYLIj — Namrata Datta (@candinam) September 5, 2020

Akshay Kumar promoted 'FAU-G' as an alternative to Pubg, as product of 'Atmanirbhar movement' but couldn't make an original introductory poster for it. #FAUG pic.twitter.com/ylTORPPU17 — Irfan (@Iam_SyedIrfan) September 4, 2020

Poster is stolen from another game

Name is stolen from another game

Idea is stolen from another game



You are degrading the reputations of Indians worldwide. We can come up with original ideas, no need to do this chindi chori in name of deshbhakti https://t.co/ZMRTbbsY6y — Dhruv Rathee 🇮🇳 (@dhruv_rathee) September 4, 2020

The image is quite similar to the album artwork of the song Today We Rise by Collision Of Innocence. It has also been used by FanaticalFuturist in a news article back in January, 2020. However, the image is actually a Shutterstock picture taken by photographer Phet Thai, back in 2019 which is probably where it was lifted from.

The game is set to launch by October and 20% of its net proceeds will be donated to the 'Bharat Ke Veer Trust.'