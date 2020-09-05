After PUBG was banned in India, actor Akshay Kumar made an announcement that he will be launching a game titled FAU-G soon - a direct alternative to the Chinese counterpart.
Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020
Short for Fearless and United-Guards, the action game is being developed by nCORE Games. The news was well-received until people started pointing out that the poster of the game has been spotted quite a few times on the internet.
Yaar poster toh original banwa lo https://t.co/ukEB1Padhn pic.twitter.com/2HiKgzj1GQ— r (@maximustaurean) September 4, 2020
The picture used in the poster of FAU-G is very much similar to the picture used on the poster of Today We Rise, a Song by the band named Collision Of Innocence. Actual picture is owned by a photographer, Phet Thai. pic.twitter.com/GJtL5CYLIj— Namrata Datta (@candinam) September 5, 2020
Akshay Kumar promoted 'FAU-G' as an alternative to Pubg, as product of 'Atmanirbhar movement' but couldn't make an original introductory poster for it. #FAUG pic.twitter.com/ylTORPPU17— Irfan (@Iam_SyedIrfan) September 4, 2020
The image is quite similar to the album artwork of the song Today We Rise by Collision Of Innocence. It has also been used by FanaticalFuturist in a news article back in January, 2020. However, the image is actually a Shutterstock picture taken by photographer Phet Thai, back in 2019 which is probably where it was lifted from.
The game is set to launch by October and 20% of its net proceeds will be donated to the 'Bharat Ke Veer Trust.'