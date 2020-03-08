With the coronavirus outbreak spreading across the world, people are taking every step possible to keep themselves safe. And one of those very important steps is to not shake hands, hug or air kiss someone. This physical contact makes it very easy for the virus to hop around.





So we've made a list of greetings that will keep you safe!

1. Namaste

You can put your hands together and adapt this traditional way of greeting each other instead. Because it doesn't require you to go near the person.

2. Wakanda Salute

This greeting from Black Panther has already caught on with people around the world so why not let your inner Marvel fan take this silver lining?

3. Bow down in greeting

In many countries including Japan and South Korea, people greet each other by bowing. It requires no physical contact so you're safe and sound!

4. Adab

Used by South Asian muslims while greeting each other, Adab is a polite and elegant way to greet people if you're scared of their icky germs.

5. Salute

Take a page out of the books of our troops and salute to your fellow comrades instead! Not only will this get you a good laugh, it looks pretty cool.

6. Wave across the room

This American anti-social greeting will come in handy when you want to say hi or bye to someone from across the room.

7. Stick out your tongue

In Tibet, people greet each other by sticking their tongues out and for some reason, that sounds very appropriate. BRB sticking my tongue out at my parents.

8. Clap your hands

In Zimbabwe and Mozambique people clap thrice while saying hello and that is amazing! Imagine walking into a room and being welcomes with a round of applause. Though they often shake hands before they clap, you can just skip that part.

9. Vulcan salute

This hand gesture used in the 1960s television series Star Trek is a touch-free greeting that can be paired with the sayings "live long and prosper" and "peace and long life."

10. Place your hand over your heart

According to a research published in the journal of non-verbal behaviour, when you place your hand over your heart you are more honest with people. It is a sign of respect in the US and is used during the Pledge of allegiance.

Bye bye handshakes, hello relentless clapping.