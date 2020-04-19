Do you struggle with acne scars? Acne is normally caused by hormonal changes as a teenager, but it can last much longer. It is one of the most common skin conditions in the world, affecting an estimated 85% of people at some point in their lives.

If you dislike your acne scars, you don’t have to pay for expensive medical treatments; there are actually lots of ways to get rid of acne and acne scars. Here a list of hacks that may help you:

1. Don’t pick your face.

First of all, don't pick your face. Picking tends to cause more harm than good. It can harm your skin and lead to inflammation, infection, and potentially a scar. If you really can't stop the urge to pop it, follow the appropriate guidelines for doing it safely and hygienically.

2. Apply green tea

Green tea has antimicrobial and antioxidant compounds that help fight bacteria and reduce inflammation. The antioxidants in green tea can help refine pores and heal acne scars. To get its effects, use a cooled cup of green tea as a face wash or lay the bag over the affected area.

3. Honey

Honey is an excellent source of antioxidants and is loaded with healing enzymes that kill bacteria, reduce inflammation, and moisturize the skin. Simply massage a small amount of honey over your acne and leave it on for as long as you want, or make a mask by mixing 1/2 cup of honey with 1 cup of plain oatmeal and leave it on for 30 minutes. Please note that raw honey is much more effective than processed honey.

4. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera gel is a great source of vitamins, which helps to fade acne scars. Its anti-fungal properties prevent infections, prompts healing and soothe inflammation on the skin, while its astringent properties prevent sebum production and the gathering of dirt, disallowing an environment for acne to breed in the first place.

To utilize this acne-fighting ingredient, scrape the gel from an aloe vera plant out with a spoon or buy pure aloe vera gel with no added ingredients, and apply it to affected areas as needed.

5. Use apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains organic acids that help in killing the acne-causing bacteria and banish inflammation. It also reduces the appearance of scars. Apply diluted apple cider vinegar to your blemishes with a cotton ball. Leave for 10 minutes then wash your face and pat it dry. You can do this only once a day until you notice results.

Precaution: It's important to note that apple cider vinegar must be diluted with water and used in small amounts, if not, it may cause harm to your skin.

6. Turmeric face mask

Haldi, or turmeric, has a rich history when it comes to skincare and beauty. It is known for its super antibacterial properties and helps you get clear skin. For acne-prone skin, apply a paste of 1 tablespoon aloe vera and ¼ teaspoon of turmeric on the affected area. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash off. Use this pack at least three-four times a week to see results.

7. Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is one of the most effective and inexpensive at-home acne remedies. It helps unclog the pores, remove dead skin cells and dry out active acnes. It also helps in lightening the acne scars.

Mix one part lemon juice with one part water than then apply on the affected area. Leave it on for 20 minutes before washing your face and applying moisturizer.

8. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is an essential oil with strong antibacterial, antiseptic and anti-fungal properties. It is super potent, so always remember to dilute it (1 part for 9 parts water) before applying it to your skin. Mix 2 drops of tea tree oil with a tablespoon of water, and apply on acne spots with a cotton ball for 20 minutes twice a day, then rinse it off. Don't overdo this.

9. Aspirin

Aspirin contains salicylic acid, which can reduce inflammation and help dry out acne. To use the acne-fighting power of salicylic acid, make a paste of crushed aspirin and water. Apply this mixture to affected areas only.

10. Clay powder face mask

Clay powder can be an effective treatment for acne. Clay masks purify skin and draw out impurities from pores. You can buy clay powder and mix it with water, and some honey and apply it on your face, rinse it off once it dries.





This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.

