Back pain is an uncomfortable reality of modern life and it usually occurs because we aren’t moving enough these days. Backache is also the result of bad posture and sitting down for hours at a time.

So, what to do? Here are some tips you can use to ease out the pain and focus on work.

1. Drink an anti-inflammatory drink every day like turmeric milk or ginger green tea.

2. Sleep well and longer as it would heal your back daily from sitting too long at a fixed posture. Also, it will make you feel refreshed, rejuvenated, and less stressed.

3. Avoid being in the same posture for longer than an hour. Keep changing your posture every now and then.

4. Yoga is an effective way to stretch your back, improve the health of muscles and joints.

5. Meditation is a great way to improve concentration. It releases feel-good hormones and decreases anxiety and stress.

6. A heating pad can also relieve your back pain.

7. A variety of pain-relief creams that can provide some relief from back pain are available off-the-counter.

8. Try out some stretching exercises like kneeling lunge stretch or knee to chest stretch to relieve the pain.

9. If your doctor agrees, take Vitamin D3 supplement as it can help reduce back pain by increasing the absorption of calcium in your body and improving bone strength.

10. Drink plenty of water to keep the discs of your backbone hydrated and healthy.

Take care.