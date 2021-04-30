India has been hit by the second wave of Covid, which has also resulted in a mental health crisis. Many have lost family members, friends and maybe even recovered from the virus themselves, and are feeling vulnerable. So if you, like others, need someone to talk to, here is a list of certified professionals who are providing help online.
1. Therapize India
From anxiety support groups to helping you find the therapist that works for you, their informative website will pave the way for you to get the right guidance.
You can book your appointment online and seek help virtually from this clinic in Delhi, that offers aid to those struggling with depression, anxiety, addiction, ADHD, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, OCD and others.
This website exclusively offers virtual sessions of clinical therapy, behavioural, child, teen and personality development. They also offer free therapy sessions for those who have recovered from Covid, frontline workers and those who have lost a loved one.
If you're already a Cult or Cure.Fit user then you can switch to this directly on your app and find a therapist with your existing membership. If you aren't, then you can book an individual session from their range of experts on their website or app.
The best part about this website is that you can take a free assessment before you book your online appointment. And you can send someone you think would benefit from therapy, a gift card from their website.
With a more evidence based approach towards behavioural sciences, this foundation focuses on neuroscience, positive psychology and healthcare. They offer therapy, life counselling, career counselling and family assistance programs.
An initiative started for those suffering from mental distress, anxiety, grief and other mental health issues caused directly and indirectly due to the current COVID-19 situation, Dear Mind is run by volunteers and holds 1-to-1 counselling sessions.