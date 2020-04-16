Stuck at home? Worrying about your fitness? Missing the gym?Don't want tolose track of your daily workout routine?Her are some hacksthat will be useful to keep you fit.1.Use drink cans as small dumbbells.Source: justbeerapp2. Use Bag of onion/potatoes as dumbbells. Source: pixabay3. Use laundry detergent as kettlebell.Source: wikimedia4. Use stairs as tread mill. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Mar 16, 2020 at 2:38am PDT 5. Use chair assquat equipment. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith+Fit+Home (@faithfithome) on Mar 30, 2020 at 2:46pm PDT 6. Use backpack asweighted vest.Source: huntnhike7. Use a broom stick and chairs as pull up bar. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Bruno (@benbrunotraining) on Mar 18, 2020 at 2:16pm PDT 8. Use paper plates or towel asglider discs.Source: newmefitness9. Usegas cylinders as heavy weights.Source: wikimedia10. Use Couch asheavy weight. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Bumstead (@cbum) on Mar 16, 2020 at 3:25pm PDT 11. Use bathroom towel as exercise bandSource: wallpaperflare12. Usecushion as bosu ballSource: sydneyphysiosolutions