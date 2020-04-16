Stuck at home? Worrying about your fitness? Missing the gym?

Don't want tolose track of your daily workout routine?



Her are some hacksthat will be useful to keep you fit.

1.Use drink cans as small dumbbells.

2. Use Bag of onion/potatoes as dumbbells.

3. Use laundry detergent as kettlebell.

4. Use stairs as tread mill.

5. Use chair assquat equipment.

6. Use backpack asweighted vest.

7. Use a broom stick and chairs as pull up bar.

8. Use paper plates or towel asglider discs.

9. Usegas cylinders as heavy weights.

10. Use Couch asheavy weight.

11. Use bathroom towel as exercise band

12. Usecushion as bosu ball