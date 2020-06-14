The conversations around mental health are flooded with people sharing moments when they crave words of reassurance. In those moments, it is important to remember that you are not by yourself, you are not alone, you are surrounded by people you love.

In this day and age of the internet, anybody you want to talk to is just a video call away, a phone call away, a text message away - all you have to do is reach out.

If you or someone you love are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts or just need someone to talk to remember that help is just a phone call away. Encourage them to reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).