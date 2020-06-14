India has the highest suicide rate in South-east Asia, with an average of 15 people losing their lives to suicide per hour. This alarming number is more than just a percentage on a piece of paper, these are people we have lost. India's on-going struggle against suicide is only getting worse during the lockdown, with people feeling lonely and distressed indoors.

Johnson Thomas, the director at Aasra, India's most used suicide helpline stated that helplines are seeing an overwhelming amount of phone calls during the lockdown.

This increase in distress is not only due to loneliness resulting from the lockdown and the need for social distancing. This is a compounded problem. We are getting a lot of calls from migrant labourers, who are unable to go back home. They don’t have food and provisions as they are daily wage earners whose employers are closed for work.

So if you, or someone you love are feeling upset, isolated or suicidal during this period and need someone to talk to then don't be afraid to reach out. Here are some helplines across India that are available for those in need:

1. AASRA - 022 2754 6669, available 24x7.

2. SAHAI - 080 25497777, 9886444075, available from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Monday to Saturday.

3. Sumaitri - 011 23389090, available from 02:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Monday to Friday and 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Saturday & Sunday.

4. Snehi - 9582208181, available from 2PM to 6PM.

5. Lifeline Foundation - 033 24637401, 033 24637432, available from 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM.

6. Saath - 91 7926305544, 91 7926300222, available from 1PM to 7PM.

7. Vandrevala Foundation - 1860 2662345, 1800 2333330, available 24x7.

8. Sneha India - 91 4424640050, available 24x7.

9. Maithri - 91 4842342703, available from 10AM to 7PM.

10. Samaritans Mumbai - 022 64643267, 022 65653267, 022 65653247, available from 3 PM to 9 PM.

11. Connecting NGO -1800 2094353, available 24x7.

12. COOJ Mental Health Foundation - 0832-2252525, available from 1PM to 7PM, Monday to Friday.

13. Maitreyi - 0413 2339999, available from 2PM to 8PM.

14. Hope Helpline for students - 0724 4333666, 0744 2414141, available 24x7.

15. Mitram Foundation - 080 25722573, available from 10AM - 2PM, Monday to Saturday.

For more helplines click here: Suicide Prevention India Foundation, The Live Love Laugh Foundation.