Smoothies are god's gift to the 'hungzy'. This lockdown is making us hungrier than ever, and not everyone is up for elaborate cooking. So put down that 3,675th packet of Maggi and try out these easy peasy smoothies with just 3 ingredients each:

01. Avocado Smoothie

Avocado + Banana + Milk



Find the recipe here

02. Coconut Cherry Smoothie

Pitted (No seeds) Sweet Cherries + Coconut Water + Lime Juice

Find the recipe here

03. Peanut Butter BananaSmoothie

Peanut Butter + Banana + Milk

04. Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Find the recipe here

Strawberries + Banana + Milk

05. Watermelon Basil Smoothie

Find the recipe here

Watermelon + Coconut water + Basil leaves

06. Mango and Greek Yogurt Smoothie

Find the recipe here

Mango + Greek Yogurt + Cinnamon

07. Banana Blueberry Chocolate Smoothie

Find the recipe here

Banana + Blueberry + Cocoa Powder

08. Pineapple Mint Smoothie

Find the recipe here

Pineapple + Mint + Ice cubes

09. Pink Dragon Fruit Smoothie

Find the recipe here

Pink Dragonfruit + Banana + Coconut Nectar

10.Raspberry Banana Chia Smoothie

Find the recipe here

Raspberries + Banana + Chia Seeds

11. Peanut Butter Banana Apple Smoothie

Find the recipe here

Banana + Apple + Peanut Butter

12. Green Smoothie

Find the recipe here

Fresh Baby Spinach + Coconut Milk + Pineapple



13. Mango Berry Coconut Smoothie

Find the recipe here

Mixed Berries + Mango + Unsweetened Shredded Coconut



Find the recipe here

14. Carrot Mango Coconut Smoothie

Carrot + Mango + Unsweetened Shredded Coconut