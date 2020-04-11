Smoothies are god's gift to the 'hungzy'. This lockdown is making us hungrier than ever, and not everyone is up for elaborate cooking. So put down that 3,675th packet of Maggi and try out these easy peasy smoothies with just 3 ingredients each:
01. Avocado Smoothie
Avocado + Banana + Milk
02. Coconut Cherry Smoothie
Pitted (No seeds) Sweet Cherries + Coconut Water + Lime Juice
03. Peanut Butter BananaSmoothie
Peanut Butter + Banana + MilkFind the recipe here.
04. Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Strawberries + Banana + MilkFind the recipe here.
05. Watermelon Basil Smoothie
Watermelon + Coconut water + Basil leavesFind the recipe here.
06. Mango and Greek Yogurt Smoothie
Mango + Greek Yogurt + CinnamonFind the recipe here.
07. Banana Blueberry Chocolate Smoothie
Banana + Blueberry + Cocoa PowderFind the recipe here.
08. Pineapple Mint Smoothie
Pineapple + Mint + Ice cubesFind the recipe here.
09. Pink Dragon Fruit Smoothie
Pink Dragonfruit + Banana + Coconut NectarFind the recipe here.
10.Raspberry Banana Chia Smoothie
Raspberries + Banana + Chia SeedsFind the recipe here.
11. Peanut Butter Banana Apple Smoothie
Banana + Apple + Peanut ButterFind the recipe here.
12. Green Smoothie
Fresh Baby Spinach + Coconut Milk + PineappleFind the recipe here.
13. Mango Berry Coconut Smoothie
Mixed Berries + Mango + Unsweetened Shredded Coconut
14. Carrot Mango Coconut Smoothie
Carrot + Mango + Unsweetened Shredded CoconutFind the recipe here.