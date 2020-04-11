Smoothies are god's gift to the 'hungzy'. This lockdown is making us hungrier than ever, and not everyone is up for elaborate cooking. So put down that 3,675th packet of Maggi and try out these easy peasy smoothies with just 3 ingredients each:   

01. Avocado Smoothie 

Source: Omnivore's Cookbook

Avocado + Banana + Milk

Find the recipe here.     

02. Coconut Cherry Smoothie  

Source: Livestly

Pitted (No seeds) Sweet Cherries + Coconut Water + Lime Juice

Find the recipe here

03. Peanut Butter BananaSmoothie 

Source: Blender Balance

Peanut Butter + Banana + Milk
Find the recipe here

04. Strawberry Banana Smoothie 

Source: Dinner At The Zoo

Strawberries + Banana + Milk
Find the recipe here

05. Watermelon Basil Smoothie 

Watermelon + Coconut water + Basil leaves
Find the recipe here

06. Mango and Greek Yogurt Smoothie 

Source: Gimme Delicious

Mango + Greek Yogurt + Cinnamon
Find the recipe here

07. Banana Blueberry Chocolate Smoothie 

Source: A Couple Cooks

Banana + Blueberry + Cocoa Powder
Find the recipe here

08. Pineapple Mint Smoothie 

Source: Modern Gut Health

Pineapple + Mint + Ice cubes
Find the recipe here

09. Pink Dragon Fruit Smoothie 

Source: Days Like Laura

Pink Dragonfruit + Banana + Coconut Nectar
Find the recipe here

10.Raspberry Banana Chia Smoothie 

Source: Loving It Vegan

Raspberries + Banana + Chia Seeds
Find the recipe here

11. Peanut Butter Banana Apple Smoothie 

Banana + Apple + Peanut Butter
Find the recipe here

12. Green Smoothie 

Source: Cook Eat Paleo

Fresh Baby Spinach + Coconut Milk + Pineapple
Find the recipe here.

13. Mango Berry Coconut Smoothie

Source: Hello Glow

Mixed Berries + Mango + Unsweetened Shredded Coconut
Find the recipe here

14. Carrot Mango Coconut Smoothie

Source: The Roasted Root

Carrot + Mango + Unsweetened Shredded Coconut
Find the recipe here.