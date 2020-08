The influenza pandemic of 1918-19 shook the world. Also known as the influenza virus or the Spanish flu, it is estimated to have caused somewhere between 50 million to 100 million deaths.

Looking back at the ads that the government and various brands put out in the newspaper during that time, we can't help but notice the stark similarities they hold to the ads we're seeing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least one thing still holds, wear a mask and keep yourself safe.