Something, no, a lot changed during and since COVID. The pandemic changed us socially, emotionally and impacted our physical health in ways that seem irreversible. And for some reason, ever since we moved out of the pandemic, it’s like we moved on from it – and stopped talking about everything it did to us.

We also hardly address how COVID spread or so many of us got it, despite doing everything we could to protect ourselves. And recently, a Twitter user started a poll asking the same question to people. The thread is an eye-opener about how much integrity we lacked as a society, during the pandemic.

People who were infected shared their experiences – where some got the virus from family members who were too rigid to take precautions. Others were people on the front-lines, including doctors, nurses, staff members in the hospital, journalists, and so on. There’s another group, where employees in toxic workplaces had to deal with the consequences of being called in to work during the pandemic.

These tweets are proof:

Taking the newborn baby to the doctor's office, we had our masks, baby couldn't have one. Guy next to us at reception (no mask) "yeah I got the Covid and I need a test for work"

Quinn got it first, then us and the grandparents. https://t.co/nGBncpPesl — Shelby is Baba (@TheFluffyBat) August 10, 2023

Husbands boss came into work sick. Knew how careful we were and that we had a young toddler and a pregnant wife at home. Swoooore it wasn’t Covid. Tested positive the next day. Hubs tested pos seven days later, me seven after him, toddler three days after me. https://t.co/9a3tPIvixZ — cece wears a N95🐈‍⬛🐝 (@thuhcatlady) August 9, 2023

Worked at a grocery store, had no outside contacts within the infection window except for going to work, but the company decided it wasn't work related bc… reasons https://t.co/r11mH4jM4u — Wobbly Time Stuff 𓅄𓅁𓅄 (@peneme) August 9, 2023

I’ve been exposed multiple times but only got it once and it was when my friends went to a bar during a peak time and then passed it along to me. I was also pregnant at the time so it was very scary and I was sick for literally a whole month https://t.co/AZivf2iL8a — ✺C (@mscantgetaring) August 9, 2023

thinking about how i avoided it for 2 and a half years only to get it at a hospital😭 https://t.co/iU3uCGlq8K — سامیہ (@samiaba15) August 11, 2023

1. My ex boyfriend’s work refused to let him work from home leading to him catching covid and spreading it to me and his vulnerable mother over Christmas

2. Caught it at a funeral. https://t.co/bvS1YF7E2G — georgie rose reads🪴 (@georgierreads) August 10, 2023

At the hospital when I was there bc I went into preterm labor with my 3rd kid 🫠🫠🫠 https://t.co/XFz77bN0Rj — Hanna ✨♓️ (@honeymama777) August 10, 2023

mom went to a funeral and someone with covid hugged her, then told her “oh it’s okay because i don’t believe in covid” 🚮 then she spread it to me so we both got it at the same time https://t.co/tS91h3uQu5 — jc (@dainhive) August 10, 2023

I work at a high risk job where sometimes I have to handle the hospital’s (and hotel’s) dirty linen directly



We’re covered head to toe in PPE while doing so and all outbreaks + Covid-affected are labelled/separated



Despite all that, it would be my best guess on how I got it 😅 https://t.co/BZbLPpn4A7 — Beo @ #RaiseTheRateForAll (@BeoSwallowtail) August 10, 2023

Was doing fine until restrictions were lifted. I drive Lyft and a customer got in unmasked. 15min into the ride, told me they were C19+ and since I was wearing a mask it wasn’t a big deal. Dropped them off and was out of work for over 2 weeks. Now I have constant lung issues https://t.co/14nM7ZrytN — Nella – back to DragonAge? (@NellaKrios) August 9, 2023

working in the covid icu https://t.co/znsVIhGRFe — 👻 Nurse Ollie 💀 (@nottherealollie) August 11, 2023

At a radiology center, getting an MRI for post-cancer follow up. Had to take off my mask because of the wire in the nose area. I haven’t been the same since. https://t.co/wkb1dXs3qO — Marcie808🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🟦🟧 (@GhostGirl1957) August 10, 2023

My job moved to another city and I took transit. They cram the bus so full of people you are basically smashed against a window and no one wears masks. Germs spread a lot in the winter. https://t.co/xN3WwcNHVH — im0 //on Egghead (@DalishRuby) August 9, 2023

Misinformation and insensitivity are bigger issues than we give them credit for.