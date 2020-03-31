When the entire world is experiencing a shutdown for the COVID-19 pandemic, staying safe and staying healthy are of utmost importance. There’s nothing like a good yoga workout to rejuvenate your body and mind.

Here are some elementary yoga asanas to try out that’ll help you get closer to your fitness goals:

1. Vriksasana/Tree Pose

Improves balance and stability in the legs. It helps relieve stress. It gives tranquillity to your mind, thus good for those who are facing problems with depression and anxiety.

2. Bhujangasana/Cobra Pose

It helps improve blood circulation. This gives the lower back that much-needed stretch after a long day of sitting.

3. Adho Mukha Savasana/Downward Facing Dog

This posture calms the brain and helps relieve stress and mild depression. It has a mild inversion that calms the nervous system.

4. Ardha Chandrasana/Half Moon Pose

It makes your body flexible and strengthens it by correcting your alignment which gets disturbed from working on your couch or watching television.

5. Trikonasana/Triangle Pose

Strengthens and stretches the hips, back, arms, thighs, and legs.

6. Tadasana/Mountain Pose

This asana improves body posture and balance. It especially gives much needed relief to your back from working on screens.

7. Kursiasana/Chair Pose

Strengthens and stabilizes the ankles, thighs, calves, spine, abdomen, and lower back muscles. While stuck at home, it is very helpful to increase your metabolism.

8. Marjariasana/Cat Pose

Makes the spine flexible. Helps relieve backache.

9. Naukasana/ Boat Pose

This asana is best to reduce your belly fat.

10. Paschimottanasana/Seated Forward Bend Pose

This asana soothes headaches and anxiety. It gives the whole back of your body a good stretch after tiring regime of household chores.

11. Balasana/Child’s Pose

It helps release tension in the chest, back, and shoulders. It also improves your digestion system.

12. Natarajasana/Dancer Pose

Improves posture, digestive system and your balance. It energizes your body every time you practice it.

13. Setu Bandha Sarvangasana/Bridge Pose

It provides relief from back pain, strengthens the spine and reduces strain on the neck.

14. Sukhasana/Easy Pose

Gradually strengthens muscles of the back and improves body posture. It helps in gaining back body’s alignment.

15. Konasana/Angle Pose

Favourable effect on the abdominal and pelvic organs, as they get compression alternately, and aids good blood circulation.

16. Ustrasana/Camel Pose

This asana stretches chest, abdomen, and hip regions. It helps in keeping your lower body fit.

17. Vajrasana/Thunderbolt Pose

Vajrasana helps better blood circulation in the body, especially in the legs. It will strengthen your back.

18. Dandasana/Staff Pose

Strengthens your chest, back muscles, spine and shoulders. As you are at home, one must try this posture at least twice a day.

19. Shavasana/Corpse Pose

It is a great way to calm your mind, reduce stress and fatigue and improve sleep. Practicing this asana releases stress relieving hormones which is really important at this hour for all of us.

20. Utkatasana/Wild Pose

This posture strengthens the thighs and ankles, while toning the shoulders, butt, hips, and back.

21. Padahastasana/Standing Hand to Knees Pose

It improves balance, posture and flexibility. It has great health effects on the body. Practicing this posture strengthens your knees and thighs.

A little yoga every day goes a long way in ensuring a fitter, stronger you.