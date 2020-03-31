Doctors, celebs, politicians, influencers, policemen, neighbour uncle and your mom have been telling you to wash your hands for weeks now. Of course, it’s important to be hygienic when a pandemic is on the loose. Apart from hygiene, it's imperative to improve one's immunity to protect oneself against diseases.   

Here are some simple tips to boost your immunity and stay healthy:  

Include these natural foods in your diet: 

1. Citrus fruits: Orange, lemon, grapefruit 

2. Red Bell Peppers 

3. Broccoli

4. Garlic 

5. Ginger 

6. Spinach 

7. Yogurt 

8. Turmeric 

9. Chicken Soup 

10. Sunflower seeds 

11. Watermelon, mint and lime cooler 

12. Orange and tomato juice 

13. Herbal Tea 

14. Go easy on the coffee and cola, opt for healthy drinks like berry and fruit smoothies

15. Carrot juice 

16. Apple and spinach smoothie 

17. Drink at least x litres of water

Also, get with these healthy habits:  

1. Eat a Healthy Diet 

2. Keeping stress under control 

3. Get plenty of good quality sleep 

4. Exercise regularly 

5. Soak up some sun 

Stay healthy and happy!  