Doctors, celebs, politicians, influencers, policemen, neighbour uncle and your mom have been telling you to wash your hands for weeks now. Of course, it’s important to be hygienic when a pandemic is on the loose. Apart from hygiene, it's imperative to improve one's immunity to protect oneself against diseases.
Here are some simple tips to boost your immunity and stay healthy:
Include these natural foods in your diet:
1. Citrus fruits: Orange, lemon, grapefruit
2. Red Bell Peppers
3. Broccoli
4. Garlic
5. Ginger
6. Spinach
7. Yogurt
8. Turmeric
9. Chicken Soup
10. Sunflower seeds
11. Watermelon, mint and lime cooler
12. Orange and tomato juice
13. Herbal Tea
14. Go easy on the coffee and cola, opt for healthy drinks like berry and fruit smoothies
15. Carrot juice
16. Apple and spinach smoothie
17. Drink at least x litres of water
Also, get with these healthy habits:
1. Eat a Healthy Diet
2. Keeping stress under control
3. Get plenty of good quality sleep
4. Exercise regularly
5. Soak up some sun
Stay healthy and happy!