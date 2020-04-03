Ever since Coronavirus has hit the planet, everyone's been washing their hands with soap several times a day and rubbing sanitisers aggressively too. It's great for hygiene and as protection, but it could make your hands dry and parched, which in turn will invite bacteria.
So, here are 7 ways to make moisturizer at home to keep your hands nice and soft:
1. Homemade Moisturizing Beauty Mash:
- Add 3 Tbsp coconut oil and 1 Tbsp olive oil to a small bowl, then mix together with spoon or fork.
2. Homemade Body Butter Moisturizer:
- Place ½ cup shea butter in a mixing bowl.
3. Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer:
- Mix 1 teaspoon olive oil, lemon juice, warm water, rubbing alcohol and About 20 grains of rice in a small bowl.
4. Anti-Aging Moisturizer:
- Whip 3 tablespoons of shea butter in a bowl by hand using a whisk or an electric mixer until it turns creamy.
5. Aloe Vera Moisturizer:
- Combine 1/2 cup purified water, 3-3 drops of essential oil (rose, rosemary and chamomile), 3 tablespoons aloe vera gel and 1/8 cup witch hazel in a jar and stir until well mixed.
6. Whipped Chocolate Body Butter:
- Melt 1/2 cup cocoa oil and 1/2 cup shea butters oil and 1/4 cup beeswax in a small pan, On medium-low heat until the mixture has liquified.
7. Simple Homemade Moisturizer:
- Combine 1/2 cup coconut oil, 1 tablespoon vitamin E, and 6 drops lavender in a bowl.