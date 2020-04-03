Ever since Coronavirus has hit the planet, everyone's been washing their hands with soap several times a day and rubbing sanitisers aggressively too. It's great for hygiene and as protection, but it could make your hands dry and parched, which in turn will invite bacteria.

So, here are 7 ways to make moisturizer at home to keep your hands nice and soft:

1. Homemade Moisturizing Beauty Mash:

- Add 3 Tbsp coconut oil and 1 Tbsp olive oil to a small bowl, then mix together with spoon or fork.



- Transfer the mixture to an airtight container. - Add 4-5 drops of lavender essential oil. - Store the mixture in the refrigerator.

- You will get smooth consistency soon.

2. Homemade Body Butter Moisturizer:

- Place ½ cup shea butter in a mixing bowl.

- Add ¼ cup melted coconut oil.

- Freeze for 10 minutes, then whip for a buttery consistency.

- Store moisturizer in an airtight container.



3. Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer:

- Mix 1 teaspoon olive oil, lemon juice, warm water, rubbing alcohol and About 20 grains of rice in a small bowl.

- Pour the mixture in a small bottle.



- Let settle overnight.



- It's now ready to use as a hand moisturizer that will also sanitize your hands.



4. Anti-Aging Moisturizer:

- Whip 3 tablespoons of shea butter in a bowl by hand using a whisk or an electric mixer until it turns creamy.

- Add 3 tablespoons of apricot seed oil, 1 teaspoon vitamin E oil and aloe vera gel.



- Then 10 to 15 drops essential oil (Clary sage, helichrysum, and myrrh recommended).



- Whisk the ingredients together and put it to a glass jar.



5. Aloe Vera Moisturizer:

- Combine 1/2 cup purified water, 3-3 drops of essential oil (rose, rosemary and chamomile), 3 tablespoons aloe vera gel and 1/8 cup witch hazel in a jar and stir until well mixed.



- Pour the mixture into a spray bottle.



- Shake it well before using because it will settle and separate.



6. Whipped Chocolate Body Butter:

- Melt 1/2 cup cocoa oil and 1/2 cup shea butters oil and 1/4 cup beeswax in a small pan, On medium-low heat until the mixture has liquified.

- Pour liquid into a mixing bowl and add 1-2 tablespoons cocoa powder and 2 teaspoons Vitamin E oil.



- Leave the mixture until it gets solidified but not too solid.



- Whip the mixer for several minutes.



- Store it in the refrigerator.



7. Simple Homemade Moisturizer:

- Combine 1/2 cup coconut oil, 1 tablespoon vitamin E, and 6 drops lavender in a bowl.

- Mix them very well.

- Your moisturizer is ready

