Are you still crying about not being able to go to the gym? Has your fitness motivation taken a hit?
1. See 10 Do 10 Challenge:
The name says it all. Complete 10 push-ups and then nominate your friends to do the challenge.
2. Plank Challenge:
This challenge is going viral on TikTok. You must plank with the rhythm.
3. 100 Skipping Challenge:
In this challenge, you have need to complete 100 skips and later nominate your friends.
4. Upside Down T-shirt Challenge:
Put a T-shirt on while doing a handstand.
5. Stand up challenge:
Don't try this at home.
6. Left foot and now right foot:
Another tiktok challenge, this follows the rhythm rule and is best for a quick exercise.
7. Flex Challenge:
Try this challenge to check your flexibility.
8. Bring Sally Up Challenge:
It’s an old but interesting challenge. You have to follow the lyrics while doing squats.
9. Clock Leg
It's not as easy as it looks but worth giving a try.