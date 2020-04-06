Are you still crying about not being able to go to the gym? Has your fitness motivation taken a hit?

Well, these 9 fitness challenges will pump you up and put you right back on track:



1. See 10 Do 10 Challenge:

The name says it all. Complete 10 push-ups and then nominate your friends to do the challenge.

2. Plank Challenge:

This challenge is going viral on TikTok. You must plank with the rhythm.

3. 100 Skipping Challenge:

In this challenge, you have need to complete 100 skips and later nominate your friends.

4. Upside Down T-shirt Challenge:

Put a T-shirt on while doing a handstand.

5. Stand up challenge:

Don't try this at home.

6. Left foot and now right foot:

Another tiktok challenge, this follows the rhythm rule and is best for a quick exercise.

7. Flex Challenge:

Try this challenge to check your flexibility.

8. Bring Sally Up Challenge:

It’s an old but interesting challenge. You have to follow the lyrics while doing squats.

9. Clock Leg

It's not as easy as it looks but worth giving a try.