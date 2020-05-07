Before you do cardio or any workout, proper warm-up is necessary. The perfect workout session involves proper warm-up exercises too.

Here are some warm-up exercises that you can do once every day:

01. Plank

Plank increases the core strength of the body and improves posture and balance.

02. Push ups

This calisthenic exercise is an excellent workout for the upper body, core and glutes.

03. Triceps warm up

This exercise helps in loosening and warming up the triceps.

04. Squats

This strength exercise targets the lower body muscles, including glutes, quads, and hamstrings.

05. Side Lunges

This exercise is for the lower body and helps in strengthening the legs, hips, and glutes.

06. Dancing

Yeah, you read it right dancing is an excellent warmup exercise. Play your favourite song, raise the volume and dance. You and your body will both feel awesome.

07. Jumping Jacks

Remember your school PT classes? Yeah, the same old Jumping Jacks. Turns out, It's a great workout for the core.

08. Animal Walk

From Frog jumps to Bunny Hops, animal walks can unleash a great load of inner energy.

Go Sweat it out!