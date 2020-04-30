Come on, it's okay to admit it. We've all put on some extra weight during the lockdown. From sleepless nights to unchecked snack-munching, we have developed some unhealthy habits.





And even if we can do a basic workout at home, what do we do about the weights we're so used to at the gym? Well, that's where we come in.





Here are 8 basic body-weight exercises that you don't need any equipment for.







1. Tuck Jump

Stand up straight, bend your knees and jump as high as you can.

2. 3-Way Push up

10 Traditional push ups, 10 diamond push ups and 10 wide-grip push ups. You will be gasping for air after this regime.

3. Burpee

This full body push-up gives the benefits of a push up and high-intensity workout.

4. Stair climbing with bicep curl

A simple and very effective exercise.

5. Hands Walk Out

The full body movement in this exercise stabilises the shoulders, opens up your calves and hamstrings.

6. Straight Leg Lowering

This one is for the chest and torso.

7. Lunge Elbow to Instep Rotation

8. Glute Bridge

As the name suggests, this exercise activates the glutes.

This is an exercise for the overall core, and it involves two exercises.