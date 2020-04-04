The changing season always brings with it an unwelcome guest: throat irritation or sore throat. It can be really annoying, but we've got your back.

Here are some home remedies to soothe your gale ki khich-khich:

1. Saltwater gargling is an easy and effective remedy for sore throat. Mix some salt in lukewarm water and gargle. Gargling at least twice a day is recommended. This will give you instant relief.

2. Honey mixed in tea or taken on its own can relieve sore throat.

3. Lemon water reduces the throat pain that occurs during a cold or the flu. It contains vitamin C that helps prevent infection and aids in a speedy recovery.

4. Cinnamon tea has antibacterial properties and is very helpful during a cold or flu.

5. Drinking lukewarm water instead of cold water throughout the day provides a range of health benefits, which includes soothing a sore throat.

6. Ginger tea works wonders as a sore-throat remedy. Ginger has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidants that reduce the irritation.

7. Give your throat a break. Speak only when necessary.

8. Avoid smoking, it can irritate your throat.

9. Avoid alcohol, caffeine, acidic, spicy or fried foods.

Consult a doctor if your sore throat lasts for more than one week.