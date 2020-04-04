The changing season always brings with it an unwelcome guest: throat irritation or sore throat. It can be really annoying, but we've got your back.

Here are some home remedies to soothe your gale ki khich-khich:

1. Saltwater gargling is an easy and effective remedy for sore throat. Mix some salt in lukewarm water and gargle. Gargling at least twice a day is recommended. This will give you instant relief.

Source: pexels

2. Honey mixed in tea or taken on its own can relieve sore throat.

Source: pixabay

3. Lemon water reduces the throat pain that occurs during a cold or the flu. It contains vitamin C that helps prevent infection and aids in a speedy recovery.

Source: pixabay

4. Cinnamon tea has antibacterial properties and is very helpful during a cold or flu.

Source: pexels

5. Drinking lukewarm water instead of cold water throughout the day provides a range of health benefits, which includes soothing a sore throat.

Source: unsplash

6. Ginger tea works wonders as a sore-throat remedy. Ginger has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidants that reduce the irritation.

Source: pixabay

7. Give your throat a break. Speak only when necessary.

Source: pexels

8. Avoid smoking, it can irritate your throat.

Source: pixabay

9. Avoid alcohol, caffeine, acidic, spicy or fried foods.

Source: pixabay

Consult a doctor if your sore throat lasts for more than one week.