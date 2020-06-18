In today's day and age, many people suffer from mental health disorders in the real world and yet, very few speak about it openly.

Hence, to make this subject more relatable and understandable, artist Phil Wall, who goes by the name Never Stay Dead on Instagram, illustrated disorders and mental illnesses as monsters, following people like their shadows.

Take a look.

Depression makes an individual feel worthless and hopeless.

Anxiety is like a big parasite that feeds on fear.

ADHD is like a hyperactive ball of energy that makes it hard for an individual to concentrate on one task.

OCD is an annoying demon that traps you in repetition.

Insomnia can manifest due to other disorders like depression and anxiety. It causes restlessness, tiredness and sleep deprivation.

Addiction is a brain disorder that tricks the host with short-lived highs that often lead to adverse consequences.

BDD distorts an individual's perception of themselves.

BPD is a mental disorder that is characterised by unstable moods, behaviour and relationships.

Autism is a developmental disorder that impairs the ability to communicate and interact.

This depiction of bipolar disorder shows two extreme and contrasting monsters who have an equal hand on how an individual behaves.

A person experiences PTSD after failing to recover from a terrifying event that has happened in the past.

With these creations, the artist tries to portray just how devastating these conditions can be for an individual. The artist also tries to teach us empathy because no one will ever know what a person with a mental disorder goes through every day.

If you or someone you know are suffering from depression, experiencing suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).