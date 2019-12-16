And one of the latest to depict mental health through creativity is online content creator, Sillvi, a Korean-born Canadian whose illustrations on mental health disorders create awareness so that people at least start talking about it openly. Have a look.
1. Alzheimer's Disease
2. Depression
3. Anxiety
4. PTSD (Post-traumatic Stress Disorder)
This is a psychiatric disorder that can occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, a serious accident, a terrorist act, war/combat, rape or other violent personal assault.
5. ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder)
This is one of the most common mental disorders affecting children. It affects your attention span, your ability to focus and think by making you hyperactive and impulsive in nature.
6. Bipolar Disorder
7. Anorexia
Anorexia Nervosa is often called anorexia. It is an eating disorder characterised by an abnormally low body weight, an intense fear of gaining weight and a distorted perception of weight. People with this type of disorder place high value on controlling their weight and shape, using extreme efforts that tend to significantly interfere with their lives.
8. OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder)
This is an anxiety disorder in which people have recurring, unwanted thoughts, ideas or sensations (obsessions) that make them feel driven to do something repetitively (compulsions). Those who suffer from OCD have persistent thoughts, unwanted routines and rigid behaviours and not doing them causes great distress.
9. ASPD (Anti-social Personality Disorder)
A person with antisocial personality disorder may not conform to social norms, may repeatedly lie or deceive others, or may act impulsively. People with this disorder tend to antagonize, manipulate or treat others harshly or with callous indifference without having any guilt or remorse for their behaviour.
