Mental health still remains a largely misunderstood area of conversation; especially for people who don't get it. Which is why artists have, for a while now, tried to depict mental illness in art and creative ways that can be better understood by others.





Melancholia (1514) by Albrecht Durer or The Scream (1893) by Edvard Munch were some of the most famous paintings that first portrayed mental health issues.

And one of the latest to depict mental health through creativity is online content creator, Sillvi, a Korean-born Canadian whose illustrations on mental health disorders create awareness so that people at least start talking about it openly. Have a look.

1. Alzheimer's Disease

This progressive disorder causes brain cells to degenerate and die. It is one of the most common causes for Dementia, which is described as the decline in thinking, behavioural and social skills that disrupts a person's ability to function independently.



2. Depression

This is often termed as a mood disorder that constantly makes you feel sad. There is also a lack of interest in doing things as it affects the way you feel, think and behave emotionally and physically. Anyone suffering depression, has trouble doing normal day-to-day activities as everything feels worthless.



3. Anxiety

Anyone with anxiety will frequently have intense, excessive and persistent worry and fear about everyday situations.This disorder involves repeated episodes of sudden feelings of intense anxiety and fear or terror that reach a peak within minutes (panic attacks). It includes generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder (social phobia), specific phobias and separation anxiety disorder.

4. PTSD (Post-traumatic Stress Disorder)

This is a psychiatric disorder that can occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, a serious accident, a terrorist act, war/combat, rape or other violent personal assault.

5. ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder)

This is one of the most common mental disorders affecting children. It affects your attention span, your ability to focus and think by making you hyperactive and impulsive in nature.

6. Bipolar Disorder

This is a brain disorder that causes changes in a person’s mood, energy and ability to function. People with this disorder often have mood swings that are categorised as manic, hypomanic or depressive.

7. Anorexia

Anorexia Nervosa is often called anorexia. It is an eating disorder characterised by an abnormally low body weight, an intense fear of gaining weight and a distorted perception of weight. People with this type of disorder place high value on controlling their weight and shape, using extreme efforts that tend to significantly interfere with their lives.

8. OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder)

This is an anxiety disorder in which people have recurring, unwanted thoughts, ideas or sensations (obsessions) that make them feel driven to do something repetitively (compulsions). Those who suffer from OCD have persistent thoughts, unwanted routines and rigid behaviours and not doing them causes great distress.

9. ASPD (Anti-social Personality Disorder)

A person with antisocial personality disorder may not conform to social norms, may repeatedly lie or deceive others, or may act impulsively. People with this disorder tend to antagonize, manipulate or treat others harshly or with callous indifference without having any guilt or remorse for their behaviour.

