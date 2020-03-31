At a time when you can't go out or meet your friends or take a trip or basically do anything worth doing, Netflix and chill seems to be the only thing left. Which brings us to the question on everyone's. mind:

Is it safe to have sex with COVID-19 looming around?

Here's what doctors have to say:

Yes, you can contract COVID-19 by having sex.

There isn't a lot of information about Coronavirus and medical recommendation has remained the same: Wash your hands frequently, maintain social distancing, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

There is no proof that it spreads via sexual intercourse. The sex isn’t what’s spreading the virus but the closeness between bodies can be. There is a possibility that your partner is asymptomatic and gives it to you.

What about a kiss then?

According to WHO, “Modes of transmission of the COVID-19 virus are respiratory droplets”. That means that if your partner is a carrier, they can give it to you while kissing.

How risky is oral sex?

Based on what we know about transmission of coronavirus, penetrative vaginal or oral sex is not likely to pose a significant risk of transmission, but the physical proximity between you and your partner can pose as a threat, because a person can contract the virus even while sharing the same air space.

What precautions should one take?

If you or your partner do not have any symptoms of coronavirus then you have no reason to avoid sex. But if someone is not feeling well or one of you is in a state of risk then perhaps it is better to stay away from any kind of proximity.

Washing up before and after sex is more important than ever. Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Wash sex toys with soap and warm water.

Stay safe folks!