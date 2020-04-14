1. 15-Minute cardio dance workout
After this 15-minute workout you will feel relaxed and fresh.
2. Zumba workout on bollywood songs
If you are a fan of Bollywood, you should try this workout.
3. Calorie burning dance
This 30-minute workout is perfect for burning calories.
4. Quick dance workout
If you are looking for an intense workout, this video is all you need.
5. Dance workout for abs
Want to get abs? Try this dance workout.
6. Burn calories with Bollywood style
Working out and Bollywood jams are the perfect combination.
7. Workout dance with Madhuri Dixit
Work out with Madhuri Dixit, the queen of Bollywood.
8. Ultimate hip-hop workout
This fun hip-hop workout will really help you to get in shape.
9. BTS dance workout
This one is for all you BTS fans.
10. Bodyjam intense dance workout
This 40-minute workout session contains hip-hop, drum ‘n’ bass, trap, all styles of electronic dance music. Perfect for you if you are looking for a fun yet intense workout.
11. Quick cardio dance workout
Don't like long workouts? This 5-minute cardio workout got your back.
12. 25-minute Tabata workout
What is the Tabata workout, you ask? 20 seconds of workout followed by 10 seconds of rest. This will help you burn calories with fun.