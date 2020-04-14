What happens when the lockdown gets over? Do you get fitter or is it going to be the other way round? Well, if you are not the kind of person whose first love is dumbbells but you still want to get fit, we have the solution to this dilemma. Try these dance exercises and give yourself the boost you need.

1. 15-Minute cardio dance workout

After this 15-minute workout you will feel relaxed and fresh.

2. Zumba workout on bollywood songs

If you are a fan of Bollywood, you should try this workout.

3. Calorie burning dance

This 30-minute workout is perfect for burning calories.

4. Quick dance workout

If you are looking for an intense workout, this video is all you need.

5. Dance workout for abs

Want to get abs? Try this dance workout.

6. Burn calories with Bollywood style

Working out and Bollywood jams are the perfect combination.

7. Workout dance with Madhuri Dixit

Work out with Madhuri Dixit, the queen of Bollywood.

8. Ultimate hip-hop workout

This fun hip-hop workout will really help you to get in shape.

9. BTS dance workout

This one is for all you BTS fans.

10. Bodyjam intense dance workout

This 40-minute workout session contains hip-hop, drum ‘n’ bass, trap, all styles of electronic dance music. Perfect for you if you are looking for a fun yet intense workout.

11. Quick cardio dance workout

Don't like long workouts? This 5-minute cardio workout got your back.

12. 25-minute Tabata workout

What is the Tabata workout, you ask? 20 seconds of workout followed by 10 seconds of rest. This will help you burn calories with fun.